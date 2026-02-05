Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, February 6-12, 2026

Rich Daly doing his 2020 HarborFrost ice carving demo

Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, February 6-12, 2026.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Candlelight Fridays Live Music–Brad P

Friday, February 6, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of singer/songwriter Brad P while checking out specialty cocktails, new wine and cider releases, and seasonal pairings in the cozy Tasting Room at Wolffer Estates! Reservations are highly recommended.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

Live Music by Rum Punch Mafia

Friday, February 6, 9 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of this East End reggae band live at North Sea Tavern!

1271 N. Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322, northseatavern.com

Line Dancing

Saturday, February 7, 6 p.m.

Learn to line dance with DJ CK Beats live at the Clubhouse! Enjoy drink specials. Table reservations are highly recommended. The event is for guests ages 18 and up.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Radio Alanis

Saturday, February 7, 8 p.m.

Rock out to all of your favorite 90’s hits made famous by rock star Alanis Morissette, including “You Oughtta Know” and “One Hand in My Pocket.” Tickets start at $44.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Salsa Social

Saturday, February 7, 9 p.m.

Enjoy salsa, bachata, reggaetón, cumbia, merenge and more with DJs at The Room at the Clubhouse! You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $10.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

The Remedy

Saturday, February 7, 10 p.m.

Enjoy Top 40, Rock, Country, and more from one of Long Island’s most popular party bands at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $13.

161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

That Motown Band

Sunday, February 8, 4 p.m.

Boogie down to Motown hits like “Heat Wave,” “My Girl,” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” at the Bay Street Theater. Tickets are $65.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Harborfrost

Saturday, February 7, 1 p.m.

Enjoy this annual celebration of winter in Sag Harbor with art, live music, local vendors, special promotions, seasonal menus, and fireworks by Grucci at the end of Long Wharf at 5:45 p.m.!

Downtown Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com/events/harborfrost-2026

Southampton Ice Rink Winterfest

Saturday, February 7, 1:45 p.m.

Don’t miss skating, live music, vendors, a bounce house, face painting, and more at this family-friendly event! Igloos will be available for rent.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Nature Hike at Promised Land, Amagansett

Sunday, February 8, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a two-mile nature walk at Napeague State Park in which you’ll look for animal tracks, deer signs, rabbit signs, and winter birds. There is a $5 fee for non-members. Reservations are required.

Lazy Point Road, Amagansett. 631-599-239, sofo.org

Waterfront Igloos at Cowfish

Through March

Enjoy a second-floor, heated igloo overlooking the Shinnecock Canal at Cowfish in Hampton Bays! A cozy ambiance, Bluetooth speakers, and a comforting menu are part of the experience.

258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Annual Black History Program: The Power of Resilience

Saturday, February 7, 2 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of reflection, history, and community celebrating Black History Month at this exhibition opening at the Southampton African American Museum!

245 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3299, saamuseum.org

East End Environment Series: Thar She Blows!

Sunday, February 8, 3 p.m.

Learn about how whaling shaped New York’s communities and culture with Dr. Tara Rider of Stony Brook University. The program is free, but reservations are required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-239, sofo.org

Super Bowl Party!

Sunday, February 8, 6 p.m.

Join the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Cathedral for a Super Bowl Party featuring the big game on a huge screen, table tennis, air hockey, wings, subs, and more! Email info@kimisishamptons.org to RSVP.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, dormitionhamptons.org

The Big Game at the Clubhouse

Sunday, February 8, 6 p.m.

Watch the SuperBowl on theater-sized screens while enjoying food, dessert, bottle, and bucket specials at The Clubhouse! Tickets are $40. Call in advance for group reservations.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Local Mondays: Game Night at the Tasting Room

Monday, February 9, 3 p.m.

Bring your favorite board games or a deck of cards, or simply enjoy the options available at Wolffer Estate along with special prices on wine and small plates through 6 p.m. Reserve your spot in advance online.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

Wellness Monday: TranscenDANCE with KVETA “KIKI” Hajkova

Monday, February 9, 3 p.m.

Enjoy free-form dancing to help release emotions trapped inside the body at this wellness program at The Church! Tickets are $10, and all levels are welcome.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Art Social: Valentine’s Card Making

Monday, February 9, 6 p.m.

Make your own Valentine’s Day cards with East Hampton artist Julia Nunez Kernz at Guild Hall. Your $50 ticket ($45 for members) includes wine and refreshments from Red Horse Market.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

SpeiBbraten Dinner

Wednesday, February 11, 6 p.m.

Enjoy this special German-style pork dinner with braised onion and a dark beer sauce by Chef Brian Collins at the Quogue Library! Your $15 ticket includes a German potato and cucumber salad. Registration is required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Felted Heart Garland

Thursday, February 12, 2:30 p.m.

Head to the Westhampton Free Library to make your own heart garland ready to display for Valentine’s Day! Registration and a $5 fee are required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Share the Love: Galentine’s Day Charm Workshop

Thursday, February 12, 6 p.m.

Make your own set of wine charms with Madison of East & Palm at Wolffer Estate! Your $65 ticket includes all materials, a glass of wine, and take-home goodies.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

Valentine’s Day Collage & Sip

Thursday, February 12, 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a glass of wine and a variety of materials for crafting and collaging in a social atmosphere at the Southampton Arts Center! $35 nonmembers and $30 for members.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Endless Limits: The Works of James Howell, 1962-2014

Through February 8

Head to the Parrish Art Museum to explore the minimalist paintings of American artist James Howell (1962-2014). You’ll enjoy paintings, prints, and drawings that explore the qualities of the color gray, including its relationship to light and perception. Parrish Art Museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Upside Down Zebra: An Exhibition

Through February 15, 2026

Don’t miss this exhibition spanning six indoor galleries at The Watermill Center! It features 900 pieces of children’s artwork from the Rhoda Kellogg International Child Art Collection alongside the works of over 35 contemporary artists.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Liberty Labs: A Decade of Design

On view through April 19

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Liberty Labs Foundation at Guild Hall, where you’ll enjoy this exciting exhibition blending art, music, design, and social interaction.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Jason Bard Yarmosky: Time Has Many Faces

Don’t miss paintings and portraits focusing on themes like aging, time, and memory at Guild Hall! The Gallery is open Thursday-Sunday noon-5 p.m.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

First Light: Celebrating the Student Artists of Southampton

Through May 3

Enjoy this student art exhibition celebrating creativity, curiosity, and artistic voices at the Southampton Arts Center! A Community Reception will take place on Saturday, February 7, at 4 p.m., and a Family Opening Reception will be on Wednesday, February 11, at 4 p.m.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.