Unitarian Universalist Church Supports “Free America”

The Unitarian Universalist Church in Sag Harbor opened its doors in support of the National “Free America” Walkout organized by the Women’s March. Led by Reverend Kimberly Quinn Johnson, the church invited community gathering as a place for those unable to participate in a traditional walkout. The meetinghouse remained open throughout the day, offering space for connection through healing arts and creative expression, including music, poetry, yoga, meditation, open conversation, and activities for children.