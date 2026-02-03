Unitarian Universalist Church Supports “Free America”
1 minute 02/03/2026
Tina Curran - QiJong
Reverand Kimberly Johnson
Rev. Kimberly Johnson and Kimberly Wilder
Nancy Remkus
Lora Tucker
Lora Tucker and Rev. Kimberly Johnson
Lora Tucker
Liz Joyce, Kate Albrecht, Emily Weitz
Jeremy Dennis poetry
Jeremy Dennis and Nancy Remkus
Ella Engel-Snow
Ella Engel-Snow reading poetry
Anita Boyer
Anita Boyer and Ella Engel-Snow
The Unitarian Universalist Church in Sag Harbor opened its doors in support of the National “Free America” Walkout organized by the Women’s March. Led by Reverend Kimberly Quinn Johnson, the church invited community gathering as a place for those unable to participate in a traditional walkout. The meetinghouse remained open throughout the day, offering space for connection through healing arts and creative expression, including music, poetry, yoga, meditation, open conversation, and activities for children.