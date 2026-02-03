Sag Harbor

Unitarian Universalist Church Supports “Free America”

1 minute 02/03/2026
Tina Curran - QiJong

Lisa Tamburini
Reverand Kimberly Johnson

Lisa Tamburini
Rev. Kimberly Johnson and Kimberly Wilder

Lisa Tamburini
Nancy Remkus

Lisa Tamburini
Lora Tucker

Lisa Tamburini
Lora Tucker and Rev. Kimberly Johnson

Lisa Tamburini
Lora Tucker

Lisa Tamburini
Liz Joyce, Kate Albrecht, Emily Weitz

Lisa Tamburini
Jeremy Dennis poetry

Lisa Tamburini
Jeremy Dennis and Nancy Remkus

Lisa Tamburini
Ella Engel-Snow

Lisa Tamburini
Ella Engel-Snow reading poetry

Lisa Tamburini
Anita Boyer

Lisa Tamburini
Anita Boyer and Ella Engel-Snow

Lisa Tamburini

The Unitarian Universalist Church in Sag Harbor opened its doors in support of the National “Free America” Walkout organized by the Women’s March. Led by Reverend Kimberly Quinn Johnson, the church invited community gathering as a place for those unable to participate in a traditional walkout. The meetinghouse remained open throughout the day, offering space for connection through healing arts and creative expression, including music, poetry, yoga, meditation, open conversation, and activities for children. 

