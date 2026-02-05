Thoughtful East End Valentine's Finds for Your Love, from Bagels to Baubles

Visit Sett for lovely bites

Valentine’s Day on the East End is about more than roses and reservations — though we’ll never argue with the appeal of those! The day of love is about celebrating in ways that feel personal, memorable and a little indulgent. Whether you’re planning a romantic evening out, a cozy night in or searching for a thoughtful gift, we’ve rounded up great options you’ll love to give, and get.

5 East End Valentine’s Finds

1. If you’re with someone whose love language is coffee (or matcha) we’ve got just the spot for you. Sett (136 Main St., Amagansett), from the owners behind the iconic Clam Bar, just opened its doors and their offering is stellar. Surprise your loved one with a morning hot beverage and small bites for the perfect way to start off this love filled day.

2. Family fun is always front and center at ColorPop Workshop (67 Jobs Lane, Southampton) and Valentine’s Day will be no different. They’ll be doing special themed classes your kids and their friends will love.

3. They’re called “famous” for good reason – The Original Goldberg’s Famous Bagels are simply unbeatable. Taking cooking off your loved ones plate by swinging by the Southampton location (801 County Road 39, Southampton) and snagging something from their catering menu. From fish platters to bagels with schmears, you can’t go wrong.

4. The North Fork is bubbling with wineries offering special Valentine-themed activations. A standout is Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery (39750 County Road 48, Southold), which will be offering a sparkling wine and cupcake pairing Feb. 14, 15 and 16.

5. Yes, yes we know…nothing unique about florals for Valentine’s Day… unless of course they’re Ovando (52 NY-27A, Southampton), in which case anything you order will be unforgettable.