Whitaker and Hartman Lead Forum Club Discussion

Patrick Franklin and Mayor Keith James Tracey Benson Photography Maggie, Paige, and Sarah Elwell Tracey Benson Photography PBC Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, Alexandra Chase, Shannon O'Shea Darsch, Christina Oyer Tracey Benson Photography Renee Layman, Sarah Alsofrom, Barbara Suflas Noble Tracey Benson Photography Rome Hartman, Bill Whitaker, Harvey E. Oyer III Tracey Benson Photography

The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches hosted “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and producer Rome Hartman for a luncheon at the Kravis Center. This event marked part of the club’s 50th anniversary season dedicated to nonpartisan civic dialogue. The speakers shared insights on the enduring success of their program and the importance of ethical reporting. They also recounted high-stakes anecdotes from their global careers. Throughout the discussion, they emphasized journalism’s vital role in providing accountability and a relentless pursuit of the truth.