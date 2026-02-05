Whitaker and Hartman Lead Forum Club Discussion
1 minute 02/05/2026
Patrick Franklin and Mayor Keith James
Maggie, Paige, and Sarah Elwell
PBC Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, Alexandra Chase, Shannon O'Shea Darsch, Christina Oyer
Renee Layman, Sarah Alsofrom, Barbara Suflas Noble
Rome Hartman, Bill Whitaker, Harvey E. Oyer III
The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches hosted “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and producer Rome Hartman for a luncheon at the Kravis Center. This event marked part of the club’s 50th anniversary season dedicated to nonpartisan civic dialogue. The speakers shared insights on the enduring success of their program and the importance of ethical reporting. They also recounted high-stakes anecdotes from their global careers. Throughout the discussion, they emphasized journalism’s vital role in providing accountability and a relentless pursuit of the truth.