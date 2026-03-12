Boca Helping Hands Plans Inaugural Fundraising Gala

The nonprofit Boca Helping Hands will host this spring its inaugural fundraising gala that will honor the organization’s board president who is retiring after two decades with the group.

The Hands & Hearts Gala: A Legacy in Action scheduled for April 25 at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton will honor Gary Peters, for his service helping grow the nonprofit from a modest soup kitchen to serving more than 35,000 individuals annually at five locations throughout South Palm Beach County.

“We are deeply grateful to our chairs for their leadership and vision,” Boca Helping Hands Executive Director Dr. Andrew Hagen said.

Proceeds will help fund the group’s mission to provide food, medical, and financial assistance to help individuals with programs dedicated to hunger relief, job training, healthcare, emergency financial assistance, childcare, and weekend meals for Palm Beach County school children.

The evening’s festivities will include exceptional cuisine, exciting auctions, casino gaming and meaningful moments in support of Boca Helping Hands’ life-changing programs, according to the gala’s co-chairs, Trisha Ramudo, Hayley Peters Smith, and Board President Tandy Robinson.

Before the gala, Boca Helping Hands will also host a Monopoly Game Night & VIP Cocktail Party on March 25 hosted by The Addison in Boca Raton.

For ticket information, visit bocahelpinghands.org/handsheartsgala or call 561-417-0913.