Dan’s Rosé Soirée Returns to Southampton Arts Center May 24, a Luxe Celebration of Summer & Rosé Wine

Guests sip and savor during Dan’s Taste Rosé Soirée, an evening celebrating fine wine, food, and summer vibes.

The Hamptons summer season begins with one iconic celebration. Dan’s Rosé Soirée returns to the Southampton Arts Center on Sunday, May 24, inviting guests to indulge in an elevated evening of world-class rosé, exceptional cuisine, and high-energy entertainment in the heart of Southampton.

A signature event of the Dan’s Taste Series, the Memorial Day weekend celebration, Rosé Soirée, is a vibrant summer celebration highlighting the unofficial drink of the summer… Rosé! Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings of more than 20 rosé wines sourced from around the world, California, and the East End- from elegant Provençal classics to modern, trend-setting pours that define the season.

More than 15 acclaimed chefs will present curated bites, including exclusive tastings from private chefs and Emmy-nominated culinary talent. Each ticket includes unlimited food and drink, along with access to a full bar featuring handcrafted cocktails and premium craft beers.

At Rosé Soirée, Southampton Arts Center transforms into a glamorous soirée. Live entertainment and DJ sets create an electric atmosphere, blending effortless summer elegance with a lively dance-floor pulse. For those seeking the ultimate experience, VIP tickets offer early entry and access to the exclusive VIP After Party- featuring elevated pours, curated bites, and next level entertainment.

Beloved for its chic ambiance, curated indulgences, and fashionable crowd, Dan’s Rosé Soirée has become a Memorial Day weekend tradition and the definitive kickoff to the Hamptons social season. It is where rosé flows freely, culinary talent shines, and summer officially begins.

The Hamptons’ most coveted celebration returns- and tickets are limited.

For tickets and more information, visit DansTaste.com.