East End Towns Issue Bird Flu Warnings After Mass Die-offs

Hundreds of geese found dead around Georgica Pond in East Hampton and dozens more found across the East End have local officials warning the public how to stay safe if someone finds a potentially infected bird dead from bird flu.

The towns of Southold and East Hampton urged the public to avoid direct contact with dead birds amid the recent spate of bird deaths in the region and to report the discovery to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The deaths are attributed to possible cases of avian influenza or the harsher-than-usual winter making food scarce for wildlife.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the bird flu risk to public health is low, but precautions should still be made, especially with pets and domesticated animals, as transmission between species is possible.

Local officials will remove dead birds from public property, but residents who need to dispose of dead birds on private property should wear disposable gloves, a mask, and eye protection, and avoid any direct contact with the carcass or carcass fluids by using a shovel. Immediately wash your hands and any clothing worn during the removal using soap and hot water.

Carcasses should be triple bagged and placed in an outdoor trash container.