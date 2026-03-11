Police & Fire

East Hampton Town Considers Driving Limits on Gin Beach in Montauk

By
2 minute 03/11/2026
There is nothing like camping on an outer beach, like Gin Beach in Montauk, campers say. Independent/Allen Bennett
Gin Beach in Montauk, Independent/Allen Bennett

Town of East Hampton lawmakers are considering a proposal to reduce the times when off-road vehicles can be driven on town-owned portions of Gin Beach in Montauk.

The proposed amendment would prohibit parking and driving on the East Hampton Town portion of Gin Beach at the end of East Lake Drive starting on the Thursday before Memorial Day through Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to town records.

The proposal comes after New York State courts ruled that off-road vehicles could no longer be driven on a stretch of Napeague known as Truck Beach that pitted commercial fishermen against oceanfront homeowners.

The proposed restrictions on Gin Beach, which overlooks Block Island Sound, aims to mitigate traffic issues during the peak beach season when the park is at its busiest and not completely ban all off-road access.

If the amendment passes, it would be the fifth beach in the town to face identical time restrictions. The other four are the ocean beach in Amagansett between Indian Wells Beach and Atlantic Avenue Beach, the ocean beach in Wainscott between Town Line Road and the western boundary of East Hampton Village, the ocean beach in Montauk between Camp Hero State Park and Hither Hills State Park, and Fort Pond Bay beach in Montauk.

The town board voted to schedule a public hearing on the proposal for 6 p.m. April 2 at East Hampton Town Hall and invite the public to submit written comments to the town clerk.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events