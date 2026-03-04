Get out and about to find exciting fun and culture in New York City during the months of March and April 2026.

Things to Do in NYC March–April 2026

Wednesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 14

2026 BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament

The 2026 BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Jeep returns to Madison Square Garden for the 44th consecutive year. The tournament begins on Wednesday, March 11, with a first-round tripleheader. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, March 12, electrifying the metro area college basketball community. Friday’s semifinal night will feature a battle between the winners of Thursday’s afternoon sessions. The final championship will be broadcast on Saturday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. For tickets to attend this event in person, visit bigeast.com/tournaments.

Thursday, March 12 (7-9 p.m.)

Grand Central Murder Mystery Hunt

Try something different and join in a Murder Mystery Game at Grand Central Station! Participants will be placed into teams and given a list of clues, with 75 minutes to head to Grand Central and uncover the mystery of Mary’s demise. The team with the most points wins. Once everyone returns, enjoy socializing and drinks with the players and make new friendships! All are welcome 21 and over. 90% of those attending will likely register on their own, don’t let the fear of showing up solo stop you from this exciting event! To learn more, visit Awesome Events NYC on Facebook.

Friday, March 13 (10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.)

Little Red’s Hood

City Parks Foundation’s Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre brings a modern twist to a classic tale with “Little Red’s Hood,” a puppet show featuring a dozen handmade marionettes at Swedish Cottage, West Drive and 79th Street. Set in the city, the story follows Little Red, a smartphone-obsessed girl, and Wulfric, a misunderstood wolf with a sweet tooth, as their paths cross on the way to Grandma’s. The show delivers a lighthearted reminder to unplug and savor real-life experiences. Recommended for families with children ages 3 to 8. Tickets: $10 for children, $15 for adults. Purchase tickets online at wl.eventim.us/SwedishCottageMarionetteTheatre.

Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17

Stone Street St. Paddy’s Celebration!

New York City’s biggest annual Saint Patrick’s Day Party is back for another year of celebratory fun on Stone Street, located in the heart of the Financial District in Lower Manhattan. The street-fest is on from noon to 10 p.m., but some bars and restaurants on the street will keep the party going much later indoors! A dozen outdoor bars will be set up selling food, drinks and festive green specialties! Enjoy live music by Irish bands, traditional bagpipes, a live DJ set and more! Stop by for a drink and you’ll be captivated by the atmosphere. For more information, visit stonestreetnyc.com/st-patricks-day.

Saturday, March 14 (6:30 p.m.)

Swiss Society Swiss Gala 2026

The Swiss Gala 2026 will be hosted at 583 Park Avenue, honoring Kathryn Bradney, Swiss-American Artistic and Executive Director of the Prix de Lausanne, as this year’s Guest of Honor. This year’s Gala will feature a delicious three-course dinner, including a vegan option, along with an open bar and scrumptious candy corner. Guests can capture memories at our photo wall and photo booth, enjoy engaging fireside chat with the Guest of Honor, and enter to win exclusive prizes in an exciting silent auction. Promising plenty of opportunities to connect and celebrate in a vibrant, festive atmosphere, you’ll dance the night away! For tickets and more information, visit swisssociety.org/gala.

Saturday, March 14 (9 p.m.)

St. Patrick’s Day Cruise 2026

Looking for a fun way to celebrate the luck of the Irish? You’re in luck, the St. Patrick’s Day Cruise is here! Sail around Manhattan for gorgeous views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Battery Park, the Hudson Palisades and of course, the New York Skyline and Statue of Liberty. Make your way over to the bar for a classic Irish beer and special St. Patrick’s Day cocktails, then dance the night away to some tunes handpicked by classic DJs. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend. VIP tables are available for purchase. For booking, visit eventcruisesnyc.com.

Sunday, March 15 (7 a.m.)

United Airlines NYC Half Marathon

This exhilarating 13.1-mile race kicks off in Brooklyn, leading participants across the legendary Brooklyn Bridge and along the scenic FDR Drive. Runners will also enjoy the rare chance to dash through Times Square, a location closed to traffic only twice a year, before concluding their journey in the stunning Central Park. This is the only race to ever run across the Brooklyn Bridge. Mark your calendars and prepare for greatness! To register or cheer on friends, visit nyrr.org.

Sunday, March 15 (10-11:30 a.m.)

St. Patrick’s Day: Family Program

The Tenement Museum will host a special St. Patrick’s Day event for families and little ones alike! Visit the Museum, 103 Orchard Street, to meet a costumed interpreter playing the role of Bridget Moore, an Irish immigrant. She’ll converse with attendees, answering their questions and explaining what her life was like in 1860s New York. Participants will also enjoy a delicious sweet treat and make a craft to celebrate. For tickets and more information, visit tenement.org.

Tuesday, March 17 (11 a.m.)

265th NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

The Annual New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will take place along Fifth Avenue. The world’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, this year marks its 265th journey through the timeless buildings of Manhattan. Entirely run by volunteers, this glorious event is a testament to what dedication can achieve. Secure a spot anywhere along Fifth Avenue to spectate in person; the earlier the better! The parade will also be broadcast on NBC 4 New York, or at nycstpatricksparade.org.

Tuesday, March 17 (all day)

Children’s Museum of Manhattan: St. Patrick’s Day Event

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street, by making art inspired by symbols of luck, gratitude, and the joy of finding magic in everyday moments. Children and their guardians will participate in making treasure maps, tote bags, and more lucky memorabilia to celebrate the holiday! Stop in during operating hours to catch a workshop! For tickets and more details, visit cmom.org.

Tuesday, March 17 (8 p.m.)

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Carnegie Hall

Experience legendary fiddler Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble at Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. Presented by Carnegie Hall in collaboration with Irish Arts Center and National Concert Hall, Dublin, attendees will enjoy a family-friendly concert celebration on St. Patrick’s Day, featuring an exciting variety of special guests, traditional sean-nós singing and dancing and modern takes on Irish traditions. For tickets and more information, visit irishartscenter.org.

Wednesday, March 18 (6 p.m.)

Red Cross Heroes Gala

The American Red Cross Heroes Gala recognizes civic leaders and heroic individuals who embody the humanitarian mission, held at Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 West 54th Street. Proceeds from the evening will help provide relief to local families affected by disasters such as hurricanes and home fires, equip communities with lifesaving skills like CPR and first-aid training, and offer critical support to U.S. service members across Greater New York. Celebrate these efforts in black-tie attire; tickets and more information available at redcross.org.

Thursday, March 19 (11 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Outsider Art Fair

The Outsider Art Fair (OAF), the leading international event dedicated to self-taught and Outsider Art, returns to New York City for its 34th edition at the Metropolitan Pavilion, 392 Broadway, from March 19 through 22. Featuring exhibitors from across the United States and around the world, the fair continues to serve as a key forum for the global conversation about artists who work without formal artistic training. For details and artist lineups, visit outsiderartfair.com.

Saturday, March 21 (6 p.m.)

Horological Society of New York 2026 Gala & Charity Auction Celebrating 160 years of Horological Tradition in New York, the HSNY will host its annual gala at The Plaza Hotel, 786 Fifth Avenue, bringing together friends from around the world for an unforgettable evening. Honoring the Society’s enduring mission of advancing the art and science of horology while looking toward the future with renewed purpose, the black-tie event will be monumental. Experience hors d’oeuvres, live music, a charity auction, and a red-carpet photo opportunity upon arrival. For tickets and more information, visit hs-ny.org/2026-gala.

Sunday, March 22 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Spring Bazaar

To celebrate the glorious spring season, visit the Grand Bazaar NYC for a Spring Bazaar! Held at 100 W 77th Street at Columbus Avenue, the Grand Bazaar features timeless treasures that’ll add a unique touch to your style and home! Imagine decorating your space with unique vintage accents or wearing a statement piece that stands out wherever you go, created by local artisans and vendors. Ready to share the stories behind each piece, every purchase holds meaning. Spend some time browsing for an ideal spring day. For more details, visit grandbazaarnyc.org.

Monday, March 23 (8 p.m.)

Broadway Backwards

Broadway’s brightest stars will reinterpret iconic songs from the Broadway canon through a queer lens as Broadway Backwards celebrates its joyous 20th anniversary. Turning beloved classics into electrifying moments of visibility, freedom, and pride. The first slate of special guests includes Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, Tony winner Lauren Patten, and many more rising stars! Experience the showcase transforming show tunes into queer stories at the Gershwin Theatre, 222 W 51st Street. For tickets and more information, visit broadwaycares.org.

Tuesday, March 28 (6 p.m.)

Society of Illustrators MoCCA Arts Fest 2026

The Society of Illustrators (SI) MoCCA Arts Festival is a two-day multimedia event, held at the Metropolitan Pavilion in the heart of Chelsea. MoCCA Fest is NYC’s largest independent comics and cartoon festival, drawing over 7,000 attendees each year! With over 400 exhibiting artists displaying their work, award-winning honorees speaking about their storied careers and artistic processes, and other featured artists conducting demos, lectures, and panels. Showcasing industry legends, emerging talents, and fan favorites, you’ll want to spend some time at this immersive showcase of creativity. For tickets and more information, visit moccafest.org.

Wednesday, March 25 (8 p.m.)

2026 New York Sounds of Spring Festival

One of four events produced by World Projects in New York City, the New York Sounds of Spring Festival makes its triumphant return to Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue. Through presenting young musicians with an experience for musical growth, the festival is limited to four high school groups and one university ensemble. On the Perelman Stage at Stern Auditorium, Ayala High School Wind Ensemble will perform, followed by Canyon Springs High School Wind Ensemble and The Allentown Band. Support young musicians and enjoy an evening of serenading at Carnegie Hall. For tickets and more information about performers, visit carnegiehall.org.

Saturday, March 28 (9 a.m.)

NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K

Join theater artists and theater lovers on Governors Island for the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Lace up to run, walk, dance, and cheer all morning long! No matter how you move, the money raised will provide lifesaving medication, meals, healthcare, and hope across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Each walker commits to raising a minimum of $250 each, providing 25 HIV tests at a clinic or 100 healthy meals for those living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses. To race or show your support, visit broadwaycares.org.

Saturday, March 28 (all night!)

A Night at the Museum: The Overnight Experience

After the American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park W, closes for the day, it transforms into your next unforgettable adventure! Explore your favorite halls and fall asleep under the Blue Whale or surrounded by other beloved Museum exhibits. Designed for kids ages 6-12 and their chaperones, this overnight program invites participants to explore iconic halls by flashlight, jump into fun activities like trivia and scavenger hunts, and wind down with karaoke, a bedtime story, and complimentary evening snacks. This unforgettable evening will be a core memory for your little ones. To register, visit amnh.org.

Thursday, April 2 (1 p.m.)

New York Invitational Music Festival

Established to allow young musicians the opportunity to perform on the world’s greatest stage, Issac Stern Auditorium Ronald O. Perelman Stage in the famed Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue, offers an educational music festival that enhances students’ performance abilities through master classes delivered by nationally known clinicians while exposing them to the musical prowess of professional musicians. Young musicians will meet other talented musicians from around the United States, and often, the world! Tickets are available now to attend the heartwarming showcase on the main stage. Visit carnegiehall.org for details.

Friday, April 3 (11 a.m.)

Juilliard Historical Performance Chamber Music Spring Series

Listen to advanced students from Juilliard’s Historical Performance Department perform historical music on period instruments at The Met Fifth Avenue, 1000 Fifth Avenue. Join a conversation exploring connections with the Museum’s collection. Free event with Museum admission; New York state residents pay what they wish, and children 12 and under are free with an adult. Space is limited; first-come, first-served. For details about the concert and the Museum, visit metmuseum.org.

Friday, April 3- Sunday, April 12

New York Auto Show

Showcasing the latest in automotive trends, the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) presents an impressive selection of innovative design and groundbreaking technology at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue between 34th and 40th streets. Explore more than two floors of displays from the world’s automakers, featuring the newest vehicles at NYIAS. Research your next car in style at one of New York’s longest-running auto shows! It’s the one place where information is comprehensive, engaging, and new technology is freely explained and explored. For tickets and more information, visit autoshowny.com.

Sunday, April 5 (10 a.m.)

Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival

Every Easter Sunday, revelers display their finest bonnets along Fifth Avenue. Made famous by Irving Berlin, this parade is a treasured New York City tradition that dates back to the 1870s. From 10 a.m. until late afternoon, the parade proceeds north on Fifth Avenue, from 49th Street to 57th Street. The best views are from St. Patrick’s Cathedral, or even better, bring your own bonnet and join the parade! This lively tradition is just steps away, bringing joyful Easter spirit to the heart of the city.

Thursday, April 9 (10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Amy Sherald: American Sublime

Amy Sherald is a storyteller creating precisely crafted narratives of American life. She selects, styles, and photographs her sitters, using them as the foundation for nuanced paintings. Centering everyday Black Americans, compelling in their individuality and extraordinary in their ordinariness, viewers are invited to step into Sherald’s imagined worlds at the Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street. In this exhibition, paintings of such ordinary Americans join her iconic portraits of famous individuals, such as First Lady Michelle Obama, to produce a resonant ode to the multiplicity and complexity of American identity. This exhibition includes a billboard across from the Museum’s entrance. Experience the vibrant showcase as it’s on display through August. For tickets and more details, visit whitney.org.

Friday, April 10 (11 a.m.)

Big Umbrella Festival: Opening Day

Every year, the Big Umbrella Festival welcomes kids, teens, and adults for a dynamic series of programming, designed with and for neurodiverse audiences at Lincoln Center. Centering audiences by sharing unique approaches to multi-sensory, interactive, and engaging artistic experiences. From April 10-26, the celebrated festival returns for a multi-week series of performances, workshops, relaxed spaces, and interactive artistic experiences, specifically welcoming neurodivergent audiences and their families. Audiences can design their own festival by booking tickets to individual events, or stop by weekly for different entertainment! Visual art workshops, interactive art installations, and more are waiting for you at Lincoln Center! To learn more and reserve a spot, visit lincolncenter.org.

Friday, April 10 (all night!)

A Night at the Museum: The Overnight Experience

After the American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park W, closes for the day, it transforms into your next unforgettable adventure! Explore your favorite halls and fall asleep under the Blue Whale or surrounded by other beloved Museum exhibits. Designed for kids ages 6-12 and their chaperones, this overnight program invites participants to explore iconic halls by flashlight, jump into fun activities like trivia and scavenger hunts, and wind down with karaoke, a bedtime story, and complimentary evening snacks. This unforgettable evening will be a core memory for your little ones. To register, visit amnh.org.

Saturday, April 11 (2 p.m.-4 p.m.)

NYC Tartan Day Parade

In 1999, two pipe bands and a small but enthusiastic group of Scottish Americans marched from the British Consulate to the UN in the first NYC Tartan Parade. Since then, the annual Parade has brought together thousands of people from across NYC, the United States, and Scotland by providing meaningful connections through the celebration of Scottish heritage and culture. Join in the 28th annual celebration as the procession marches up Sixth Avenue in NYC’s biggest annual display of Scottish culture. To register to march and learn more information about Tartan Day, visit nyctartanweek.org.

Wednesday, April 15 (5-7:30 p.m.)

Women and the Critical Eye

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Women & the Critical Eye series fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of works of art through the perspectives of expert women collectors, connoisseurs, artists, and professionals. Attendees will enjoy a conversation with artists, moderated by Jane Panetta. Advance registration is required for this event. Use The Met’s entrance at Fifth Avenue and 82nd Street. A portion of the funds raised will support The Met’s acquisition of works by women artists. For tickets and further information, visit metmuseum.org.

Thursday, April 16 (6 p.m.)

2026 Heartshare Spring Gala

Since opening their first group home in 1977, Heartshare Developmental Disability Services has focused on empowering people through education, vocational training, the arts, housing, family support, and long-term therapy services. The 2026 Heartshare Spring Gala, benefiting Developmental Disability Services, will celebrate the wonderful supporters, advocates, and board members who make the initiative possible every day. Join the celebration at Tribeca Rooftop, 2 Desbrosses Street, as the community comes together to raise funds in support of Heartshare’s mission to champion and support the intellectual and developmental disabilities community. For tickets and more information, visit heartshare.org.

Sunday, April 19 (noon-6 p.m.)

Earth Day 2026 Celebration

Come together as a community to go green and call for climate action at an Earth Day Initiative at Union Square, East 17th Street, and Park Avenue South. Join the climate conversation at a pivotal time, surrounded by welcoming neighbors. The festival includes exhibits by dozens of environmental nonprofits, climate campaigns, green-living experts, and sustainable businesses, interactive workshops, live performances, climate art, and kids’ activities! There’s something for everyone to find fascinating as we celebrate our planet in the most caring way possible. Be part of the change this Earth Day. For further information and RSVP opportunities, visit earthdayinitiative.org.

Sunday, April 19 (noon)

Circus in the City: New Victory Family Benefit

Circus in the City at New Victory Theater, 209 W 42nd Street, kicks off with a hypnotic performance of YOAH, an atmospheric Japanese circus with dazzling projections. After the show, stilt walkers lead the way to an exclusive celebration at Dave & Buster’s with lunch, hands-on activities, arcade games, swag bags, and more! Proceeds from Circus in the City support the innovative artistic, arts education, and engagement programs of New 42 and New Victory. For 30 years, these programs have made performing arts a vibrant part of everyone’s life from an early age, and your support for the Family Benefit continues to foster this important work. For tickets, visit newvictory.org.

Sunday, April 19, 2026 (7 -11 p.m.)

American Friends of the Louvre 2026 New York Gala

Held at the iconic Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the Annual American Friends of the Louvre New York Gala will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by a multi-course dinner, dancing, and a spirited silent and live auction. Dedicated to supporting the Musée du Louvre and advancing French culture in the United States, the dynamic membership program and philanthropic support have raised over $70 million for the museum. The night of celebration and well-wishes will include an awards presentation and networking opportunities. To support the Gala and purchase tickets, visit aflouvre.org.

Wednesday, April 22 (noon-2 p.m.)

The Spring Lunch: Science, Society, and Our Environment

The annual celebration of the American Museum of Natural History’s leadership in environmental research, conservation, and education will be held at the Museum, 200 Central Park West. Visit the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life as a panel of esteemed experts shares unique insights on a topic of great consequence for the natural world. Discussions in recent years have focused on insect biodiversity, ocean science, and climate change. This year’s subject, Arctic Transformations: Resilience, Partnership and Lessons from a Warming World, moderated by Museum President Sean Decatur, will showcase scientists and Indigenous leaders exploring how Arctic communities are affected by its warming at nearly four times the global average. Together, they will examine what the Arctic can teach us about adaptation, partnership, and the choices we face in a rapidly changing world. To purchase tables and learn more information, visit amnh.org.

On Display Through Sunday, April 26

The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle

New York City has never bloomed like this. At The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle, orchids collide with concrete in a dazzling reimagining of the Big Apple, from stoops and slice shops to the subway itself! Step into a breathtaking fusion of nature and cityscape artistry in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, 2900 Southern Blvd. Experience the flair and style of New York transformed by thousands of flowers! For tickets and more information, visit nybg.org.