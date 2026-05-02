So many reasons to celebrate on the East End right now. The Kentucky Derby kicks off this weekend, Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day are just around the corner, and yes, the weather is finally starting to cooperate. A word to the wise: when Mom says she doesn’t need a big fuss this year, don’t believe her. Make the reservation. Read on for what’s happening around our community!

The Hampton Maid wants to help you celebrate Mother’s Day with a brunch prix fixe menu on Sunday, May 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seasonal selections and house specialties are on the menu to help you be in the present and enjoy time together with mom without the rush. Offerings include traditional eggs benedict, a wild mushroom omelette, lemon ricotta pancakes, a western omelette, wild Maine blueberry pancakes, BLT sandwich, grilled filet mignon, homemade corned beef hash, an AVO smash and more. All entrées include a choice of coffee or tea. A special kid’s menu is also available which includes a choice of juice, lemonade, chocolate milk or hot chocolate with entrée options of scrambled eggs with toast and home fried potatoes, pancakes (plain, blueberry or chocolate chip) or brioche French toast. These all include a choice of bacon or sausage patty for the kiddos as well. The cost is $50 per person for adults and $20 for children. Reservations can be made by visiting their website or by calling The Hampton Maid directly.

Happy Derby weekend! Birdie’s Ale House is opening early at 10 a.m. on May 2 so you can get your bets in all day. The party will officially kick off at 5:30 p.m. with live music to follow featuring Matt Taylor, $8 Mint Juleps and $6 Sandbagger cans. Trivia will return with Think Inc. Trivia hosting on Monday, May 4 starting at 7 p.m., so get your friends and your thinking caps ready! Cinco de Mayo offers include $5 Flecha Azul mini margs, $5 Coronas and complimentary branded merchandise from Corona. Don’t forget Happy Hour takes place Monday through Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. with $7 drafts, $7 wine and $8 mixed drinks. Cheers!

La Fondita is celebrating Cinco de Mayo AND their 25th birthday on Tuesday, May 5! The beloved Amagansett spot is typically closed on Tuesdays this time of year, but they’re opening for the day to celebrate with all of us. Specials to help you celebrate include a variety of tamales such as a pollo en salsa verde, puerco en salsa roja, rajas con queso or just the tamal. They are also offering their delicious chiles en nogada which is a poblano pepper filled with Monterrey Jack cheese topped with walnut cream sauce and pomegranate seeds and it comes with rice, refried beans and tortillas. They have picnic tables outside if you want to sit and enjoy your celebratory meal with them, weather permitting, otherwise you can order the dishes to go. They are also offering delivery through DoorDash, perfect for lunch or dinner. By the way, ask them about their DIY Micheladas to go along with your dishes!

Did you know?

Namiro Sushi in Southampton is set to reopen on May 8 after the fire that closed the restaurant down last fall. They’ve rebuilt and they’re getting ready for another great season ahead. Reservations are open and they are ready to welcome you in. Show them some love and support once they officially open! Stay tuned on their socials for more information.

Bits & Bites:

Mother’s Day at Canoe Place Inn offers a relaxed brunch where you can gather with family and friends over dishes rooted in the East End’s seasonal ingredients. After your meal, head over to their flower bar where you can create a custom arrangement for Mom with blooms from Ocean Fog Farm. Seatings are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 10 and the full three-course pre-fixe menu can be found on their website.

Navy Beach is kicking off Kentucky Derby weekend on Friday, May 1 with Primm’s Cup and Mint Julep drink specials! These specialty cocktails will be available through Sunday, May 3, so go sip and enjoy while they last. The Montauk favorite will also be celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10 with a three-course prix fixe menu, plus a complimentary Mimosa or glass of rosé for Mom with her meal!

Bistro Ete in Water Mill is celebrating Mom all day on Sunday, May 10 with lunch and dinner a la carte options. Reservations begin at 11:30 a.m. and can be made by visiting their website.

Food Quote: “My mother’s menu consisted of two choices: Take it or leave it.” – Buddy Hackett