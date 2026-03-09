Recipe: Learn to Make R.Aire Land & Sea Paella

Chef Alex Bujoreanu of R.Aire at the Hampton Maid brings bold Mediterranean flair to the table with his vibrant land and sea paella, a celebration of both coast and countryside in every bite. Layered with saffron-infused rice, fresh seafood, and savory meats, this showstopping dish captures the essence of communal dining and timeless Spanish tradition. Here’s your chance to create this special dish at home!

LAND & SEA PAELLA

Ingredients:

2 servings

1 lobster

8oz filet mignon

6oz calamari, cleaned

16oz seafood stock

1 cup bomba rice

3-5 tbs EVOO

pinch of saffron

salt and pepper to taste

Sofrito:

1/2 large onion, diced

2 fresh tomatoes, grated

5 garlic cloves, minced

3 tbs olive oil or 1 tbs duck fat

1 tsp smoked paprika

Directions

Season steak and calamari with salt and pepper and cut lobster in half.

In a paella pan, heat up olive oil over low-medium heat and sear lobster and steak on each side. Set aside.

Add calamari and cook for 1 minute. Add 1.5 tbs of sofrito and cook for another minute.

Add saffron, seafood stock, squid ink and bring to boil.

Add rice and a pinch of salt. Turn heat to high.

After 3-5 minutes, turn heat to low and cook until socarrat (crust) forms on the bottom. For the last 5 minutes of cooking add lobster to paella.

Cook steak on a grill and add sliced to finished paella.

hamptonmaid.com/raire