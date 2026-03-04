Riverhead Man Charged with Killing Mother

A Riverhead man has been accused of killing his 63-year-old mother, dumping her body in a wooded area of Manorville and reporting her missing.

Curtis Trent Jr., 36, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with second-degree murder in Riverhead Town Justice Court in the death of Kathleen Harrison Trent. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 6 at Suffolk County court on additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a corpse, records show.

The victim’s son had reported her missing two days after she had last been seen at their Forge Road home the evening of Jan. 27, according to Riverhead Town Police. Suffolk police officers from the Seventh Precinct were searching Manorville when they found a woman’s body in the woods off Connecticut Avenue, south of River Road, on Feb. 11, authorities said.

Five days later, investigators confirmed that the woman they found was Trent. Homicide Squad detectives said they believe the cause of death to be criminal in nature, but her cause of death was not released.

The victim was reportedly a grandmother who worked as a security guard at Riverhead Raceway. The suspect’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.