Scott Hewett Paints the Hamptons in the Snow

This week, Dan’s Papers cover artist Noyac resident Scott Hewett returns after years to bring us a brilliant snowy scene. Here, Hewitt speaks about his technique, local inspiration, the pros and cons of gallery representation and more.

A Conversation with Scott Hewett

Tell me about this painting. Where is it and what inspired you to paint it?

This painting was referenced off of Millstone Road on a farm that may no longer be there. I was inspired by the contrast between the color of the trucks and the white of the snow, and using a minimal, almost monochromatic color palette.

Do you paint en plein air or from photographs? Talk to me about your technique and materials.

I have done both but prefer taking photographs because they capture the essence of that particular time I saw the light. My technique is involved. I usually start from dark to light with a lot of underlying values. When the underpainting is complete, I then use more opaque colors to vividly pull out the subjects’ dimensional aspects. I often use exaggerated color themes. My preferred medium is acrylic on canvas and I use gel medium for translucent glazes.

You paint all sorts of subjects, from landscapes like this to still life of candy and objects, to pet portraits. What do enjoy painting most and why?

I like painting a variety of subject matter. It really depends on my mood and how I’m feeling when I wake up, (laughs). I find myself drawn to painting objects with a lot of texture or that have high contrast — that could be anything from an animal to a rusted vehicle or metallic candy wrapper. I consider myself a realist but not hyper-realistic — which I could do — but prefer to keep it more freeing and not constricted to precision.

I may be mistaken, but I don’t think you paint people. Why is that? Have you tried?

I have done many people portraits but I prefer to do animal or dog portraits because I’m better at revealing an animal’s personality. The characteristics of animal features are more interesting to me than humans, in my opinion.

You’re a very accomplished painter who has stayed away from gallery representation. Can you speak on that and why other artists should or should not do the same?

I prefer to be more one on one with a client, establishing a relationship with them. I think galleries are a great venue for showing art and getting exposure. I have shown in the past, but I prefer to sell on my own terms. I am looking for representation, but am more comfortable interacting one on one at my own studio.

Any recent accomplishments, shows or projects, or anything in the works?

I’m working on various new paintings. I am currently participating in a show at Gallery54 Jobs Lane — up until mid-March — with other very talented artists, thanks to the generous Walter Sternlieb who coordinated the co-op. I’m also showing in April at Tait Yachts — stay tuned for an opening date.

Where can people find your work online or in person regularly?

Go to ScottHewettFineArt.com. People can reach out to make an appointment to visit my studio any time.

Anything you want to add?

Thank you. It is such an honor to have my artwork selected for the cover!