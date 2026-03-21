False spring didn’t do much to cure the winter blues, but the happenings around the East End below just might! Check out what’s in store over the coming weeks to brighten your days and fill your bellies.

Sparkling Pointe Vineyard is back with another Sparkling Wine Master Class in their series designed for those interested in learning more about the world of sparkling wines! The next session, Sparkling Wine and Cheese + Chocolate Pairing, will be taking place on Saturday, March 28 beginning at 3 p.m. In this Saturday afternoon Master Class, guests will learn about the different dosage (sweetness) levels of sparkling wines and the best pairings for each with artisanal cheese and chocolates from around the world. Join their expert team to dive deep into sparkling wine production, winegrowing, food pairing, tasting techniques and more! Visit their website to reserve your spot.

Southold Social and Paumanok Vineyards have teamed up for a Paumanok Wine Dinner set to take place on Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at Southold Social in Southold! Chef Tom Schaudel is a long time friend of Paumanok and has prepared an appetizing menu to be paired with wines from the vineyard. Enjoy a first course of seared diver scallop with a 2017 Tom Schaudel Riesling “Reserve,” followed by basil crusted Coxes Ledge Cod paired with a 2025 Palmer Albariño. Your third course offers osso bucco ravioli with a 2023 Cabernet Franc, with a fourth course of red wine braised boneless short ribs alongside a 2021 Tuthills Lane Cabernet Sauvignon. Finally, end your evening with a goat cheese and ginger tart complimented by a glass of 2022 Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc. The dinner will cost $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Visit the Southold Social website to secure your seat at the table!

Need plans for the evening of Monday, March 30? Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton is hosting the next sitting of their famous “Artists & Writers” dinner series beginning at 7 p.m. featuring author Molly Gaudry! Molly, an assistant professor at Stony Brook University teaching nonfiction and poetry in the BFA and MFA programs, is also the author of the verse novel We Take Me Apart, which was a finalist for the Asian American Literary Award and shortlisted for the PEN/Osterweil. Desire: A Haunting, its sequel, and Fit Into Me: A Novel: A Memoir, are further explorations of the same storyworld and characters. She also teaches fiction at the Yale Writers’ Workshop during the summer! Join her as she hosts this edition of the series while you enjoy a three-course family style meal, with a glass or wine or draft beer included, for $55 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling Almond directly at 631-537-5665.

Did you know?

Long Island Restaurant Week will return for the 15th anniversary of their spring edition on Sunday, April 26 through Sunday, May 3! Restaurants from across Long Island in both Nassau and Suffolk Counties will be participating and offering tasty menus at reasonable prices including a $24 two-course lunch, and/or a three-course dinner for $29, $39 or $46. Their website contains lists of restaurants that are signed up to participate, with new additions being added daily. So far, East End restaurants from both the North Fork and South Forks include Calissa, Cooperage Inn, Legends, Nick & Toni’s, Page Sag Harbor, Pete’s Taverna, R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid and Stone Creek Inn have already joined the list featuring some of the island’s top eateries. Head to their website for more information and to see who else will be offering these delicious deals!

Bits & Bites:

Riverhead Ciderhouse invites you to hop on over on Sunday, March 22 for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a joyful morning of Easter surprises and photos with the Easter Bunny! This is an afternoon for fun for the whole family, followed by live music!

Some things are just meant to be together, like wine and cheese! Wolffer Estate Vineyard will be hosting “Wine and Cheese Class USA,” an evening of delicious discovery as you explore four expertly curated pairings, from timeless classics to bold, unexpected combinations. For more information and to book your spot at the class on Thursday, March 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., visit their website!

R.AIRE has another one of their Cooking Classes with Chef Alex taking place this weekend! On Sunday, March 22 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., join them for a hands-on class teaching you how to make classic Spanish tapas and paella, with wine paired along the way. Visit their website for more information!

Food Quote: “The secret of success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside.” – Mark Twain