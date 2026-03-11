This February I had the pleasure of visiting Wolffer Estate Vineyard and was struck by the beauty of the vineyard in the winter. The vines in their resting state display a stunning, austere, and serene beauty that’s slightly different from every angle. It’s other-worldly quiet, and peaceful. You kind of feel like you own the East End. The feelings of calm and solitude are extraordinary. Inside, the tasting room is cozy. And those working in the tasting room are relaxed, not rushed, and have time to share information on the food, the area, and, for the reason I came, the wine. The wine I tasted suited the mood and the season perfectly.

My first sample was the 2022 Landius Pinot Noir. This pinot is perfectly paired with winter. With a fiery garnet color, a rich, earthy, and smoky nose, and nice legs, this wine is as stunning in the glass as it is on the palate. This exceptional pinot is smooth, soft, filled with flavor and again, a lovely smokiness. This wine retails for $40.

The next wine I tasted was the Canaletto 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine is crafted in the labor intensive Amerone style where the grapes are first dried, concentrating the juice, before they are pressed. The resulting wine is deeper, darker, and more packed with flavor. The wine has a raisin nose and a bold fresh palate. The Claletto pairs dreamily with the Manchego cheese served on Wolffer’s delectable cheese plate. One more quick mention of their delicious cheese plate: The cheddar cheese included on the plate transcends any expectation anyone could ever possibly have of cheddar cheese. This wine retails for $85.

Finishing my tasting, and to complement a true winter experience, I sampled the Wolffer Brandy crafted from Chardonnay grapes. This wonderfully warming brandy makes for the perfect winter sipper and I’m sure would also make a lovely mixed drink. It has a sweet nose, but a dry and fruity palate. This limited edition brandy retails for $59 and comes in gift-ready packaging.

I took a tour of the vineyard’s winemaking process and I highly recommend it. Seeing the work that goes into creating what are really drinkable works of art ties the tasting experience together. Check Wolffer’s website at wolffer.com for reservations.

If you’re looking for a winter staycation or weekend getaway don’t overlook our very own wine country. You can get great reservations at top hotels for a fraction of the price and reservations at restaurants that during peak season are nearly impossible to get into. And definitely include Wolffer Estate Vineyard on your itinerary. Come for the wine, stay for the cheese and the wonderful hospitality.