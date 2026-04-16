Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Book Signing with Clare Leslie Hall

By
1 minute 04/16/2026

Capehart
Penny Blumenstein, ClaireLeslie Hall, Marlene Strauss, and Cynthia Breneson

Penny Blumenstein, ClaireLeslie Hall, Marlene Strauss, and Cynthia Breneson

Capehart
Ginger Leeds, and Pat Falkenberg

Ginger Leeds, and Pat Falkenberg

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Beth Goldberg and Terri Sriberg

Beth Goldberg and Terri Sriberg

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Pam Murphy and Eileen Berman

Pam Murphy and Eileen Berman

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Marilyn Lane in Arlene Cherner

Marilyn Lane in Arlene Cherner

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Diane Goldman and Marcia Finsterwald

Diane Goldman and Marcia Finsterwald

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Carolyn Koslow and Francine Katz

Carolyn Koslow and Francine Katz

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Carol Trow and Jan Ball

Carol Trow and Jan Ball

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Penny Blumenstein and Marlene Strauss

Penny Blumenstein and Marlene Strauss

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Gail Obenour and Cynthia Berenson

Gail Obenour and Cynthia Berenson

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Barbara Pariente and Ellen Wolf

Barbara Pariente and Ellen Wolf

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Carol Crawford and Marlene Silver

Carol Crawford and Marlene Silver

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Author Clare Leslie Hall spoke at the MorseLife Literary Society Series on March 19 at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. She presented her novel “Broken Country” and shared the inspiration behind the story. The event was part of MorseLife Health System’s annual Breakfast with the Authors series for members and supporters. The program brought the community together for a discussion, Q&A, and book signing while supporting MorseLife’s work with older adults.

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