Book Signing with Clare Leslie Hall

Capehart Penny Blumenstein, ClaireLeslie Hall, Marlene Strauss, and Cynthia Breneson Capehart Ginger Leeds, and Pat Falkenberg Capehart Beth Goldberg and Terri Sriberg Capehart Pam Murphy and Eileen Berman Capehart Marilyn Lane in Arlene Cherner Capehart Diane Goldman and Marcia Finsterwald Capehart Carolyn Koslow and Francine Katz Capehart Carol Trow and Jan Ball Capehart Penny Blumenstein and Marlene Strauss Capehart Gail Obenour and Cynthia Berenson Capehart Barbara Pariente and Ellen Wolf Capehart Carol Crawford and Marlene Silver Capehart

Author Clare Leslie Hall spoke at the MorseLife Literary Society Series on March 19 at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. She presented her novel “Broken Country” and shared the inspiration behind the story. The event was part of MorseLife Health System’s annual Breakfast with the Authors series for members and supporters. The program brought the community together for a discussion, Q&A, and book signing while supporting MorseLife’s work with older adults.