Book Signing with Clare Leslie Hall
1 minute 04/16/2026
Penny Blumenstein, ClaireLeslie Hall, Marlene Strauss, and Cynthia Breneson
Ginger Leeds, and Pat Falkenberg
Beth Goldberg and Terri Sriberg
Pam Murphy and Eileen Berman
Marilyn Lane in Arlene Cherner
Diane Goldman and Marcia Finsterwald
Carolyn Koslow and Francine Katz
Carol Trow and Jan Ball
Penny Blumenstein and Marlene Strauss
Gail Obenour and Cynthia Berenson
Barbara Pariente and Ellen Wolf
Carol Crawford and Marlene Silver
Author Clare Leslie Hall spoke at the MorseLife Literary Society Series on March 19 at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. She presented her novel “Broken Country” and shared the inspiration behind the story. The event was part of MorseLife Health System’s annual Breakfast with the Authors series for members and supporters. The program brought the community together for a discussion, Q&A, and book signing while supporting MorseLife’s work with older adults.