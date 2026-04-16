Event & Party Photos

Nature Celebrated at William Ris Gallery

By
1 minute 04/16/2026
Artist Andrea Q Thompson

Artist Andrea Q Thompson

Alicia Doherty
Artist Stacey Gail Schuman

Artist Stacey Gail Schuman

Alicia Doherty
Bill, Dan, and Lucie Harris

Bill, Dan, and Lucie Harris

Alicia Doherty
Dawn Christ and Pat Sweeney

Dawn Christ and Pat Sweeney

Alicia Doherty
Johathan and Ellen Pearlman, Roxanne Panero, Jane Kirkwood

Johathan and Ellen Pearlman, Roxanne Panero, Jane Kirkwood

Alicia Doherty
John Deieso

John Deieso

Alicia Doherty
Katherine Liepe and Martin Levison with Artist Sara Cedar Miller

Katherine Liepe and Martin Levison with Artist Sara Cedar Miller

Alicia Doherty
Mary Ehrsam and Joan Hagerty

Mary Ehrsam and Joan Hagerty

Alicia Doherty
Maxine Liao, Rose Acton and Phillis Cohen

Maxine Liao, Rose Acton and Phillis Cohen

Alicia Doherty
Mindy Homer and Gretchen Lang

Mindy Homer and Gretchen Lang

Alicia Doherty
Owner William Ris Gallery Mary Cantone with Senior Outreach Manager Kathy Kennedy, Artist Sara Cedar Miller, Liz Gillooly of Peconic Land Trust

Owner William Ris Gallery Mary Cantone with Senior Outreach Manager Kathy Kennedy, Artist Sara Cedar Miller, Liz Gillooly of Peconic Land Trust

Alicia Doherty
Painter Michael Taylor and Landscape Designer Christine London

Painter Michael Taylor and Landscape Designer Christine London

Alicia Doherty
Peconic Land Trust Members with Rino Salsedo and Vice President Yvette DeBow

Peconic Land Trust Members with Rino Salsedo and Vice President Yvette DeBow

Alicia Doherty
Photographer Scott Farrell

Photographer Scott Farrell

Alicia Doherty
President Westhampton Garden Club Alicia Whitaker, and Bert

President Westhampton Garden Club Alicia Whitaker, and Bert

Ralph and Nancy DePais-Reinertsen with Artist Hilary North

Ralph and Nancy DePais-Reinertsen with Artist Hilary North

Alicia Doherty
Skuriat Bozna

Skuriat Bozna

Alicia Doherty
Thomas Halaczinsky and Petrina Engelke

Thomas Halaczinsky and Petrina Engelke

Alicia Doherty

The William Ris Gallery in Jamesport hosted an opening reception for Sara Cedar Miller’s latest exhibition, “FLOWERS / OCEAN.” This series featured abstract photography that focused on the pure color and light of nature rather than fine details. A portion of the proceeds from the event went toward the Peconic Land Trust to help preserve local farms and natural lands.

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