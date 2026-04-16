Nature Celebrated at William Ris Gallery

Artist Andrea Q Thompson Alicia Doherty Artist Stacey Gail Schuman Alicia Doherty Bill, Dan, and Lucie Harris Alicia Doherty Dawn Christ and Pat Sweeney Alicia Doherty Johathan and Ellen Pearlman, Roxanne Panero, Jane Kirkwood Alicia Doherty John Deieso Alicia Doherty Katherine Liepe and Martin Levison with Artist Sara Cedar Miller Alicia Doherty Mary Ehrsam and Joan Hagerty Alicia Doherty Maxine Liao, Rose Acton and Phillis Cohen Alicia Doherty Mindy Homer and Gretchen Lang Alicia Doherty Owner William Ris Gallery Mary Cantone with Senior Outreach Manager Kathy Kennedy, Artist Sara Cedar Miller, Liz Gillooly of Peconic Land Trust Alicia Doherty Painter Michael Taylor and Landscape Designer Christine London Alicia Doherty Peconic Land Trust Members with Rino Salsedo and Vice President Yvette DeBow Alicia Doherty Photographer Scott Farrell Alicia Doherty President Westhampton Garden Club Alicia Whitaker, and Bert Ralph and Nancy DePais-Reinertsen with Artist Hilary North Alicia Doherty Skuriat Bozna Alicia Doherty Thomas Halaczinsky and Petrina Engelke Alicia Doherty

The William Ris Gallery in Jamesport hosted an opening reception for Sara Cedar Miller’s latest exhibition, “FLOWERS / OCEAN.” This series featured abstract photography that focused on the pure color and light of nature rather than fine details. A portion of the proceeds from the event went toward the Peconic Land Trust to help preserve local farms and natural lands.