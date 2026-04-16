Nature Celebrated at William Ris Gallery
1 minute 04/16/2026
Artist Andrea Q Thompson
Artist Stacey Gail Schuman
Bill, Dan, and Lucie Harris
Dawn Christ and Pat Sweeney
Johathan and Ellen Pearlman, Roxanne Panero, Jane Kirkwood
John Deieso
Katherine Liepe and Martin Levison with Artist Sara Cedar Miller
Mary Ehrsam and Joan Hagerty
Maxine Liao, Rose Acton and Phillis Cohen
Mindy Homer and Gretchen Lang
Owner William Ris Gallery Mary Cantone with Senior Outreach Manager Kathy Kennedy, Artist Sara Cedar Miller, Liz Gillooly of Peconic Land Trust
Painter Michael Taylor and Landscape Designer Christine London
Peconic Land Trust Members with Rino Salsedo and Vice President Yvette DeBow
Photographer Scott Farrell
President Westhampton Garden Club Alicia Whitaker, and Bert
Ralph and Nancy DePais-Reinertsen with Artist Hilary North
Skuriat Bozna
Thomas Halaczinsky and Petrina Engelke
The William Ris Gallery in Jamesport hosted an opening reception for Sara Cedar Miller’s latest exhibition, “FLOWERS / OCEAN.” This series featured abstract photography that focused on the pure color and light of nature rather than fine details. A portion of the proceeds from the event went toward the Peconic Land Trust to help preserve local farms and natural lands.