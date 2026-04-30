Bridge Gardens Celebrates Earth Day

Peconic Land Trust Staff Rick Bouusch, Yvette DeBow, Matthew Evensen Julie Froehlich Event Volunteers: Emilie Barientos, Madelane Jarrin, Aidan Crowl Julie Froehlich Henry & Lucy Sheehtman Julie Froehlich The Shine Studio: Lucy Pollackand Peconic Land Trust: Kathy Kenn Julie Froehlich Mark, Mack Fortner & Mable Julie Froehlich Susie Batt & Leo Mogavero Julie Froehlich The Bow Family Julie Froehlich Valeria & Gabriel Talre Julie Froehlich

The Peconic Land Trust and The Shine Studio co-hosted a special Earth Day event at Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton. Community members gathered to decorate birdhouses using natural and up-cycled materials. Participants displayed their completed works of art on the garden’s Wisteria Arbor to promote local bird habitats.