Bridge Gardens Celebrates Earth Day
1 minute 04/30/2026
Peconic Land Trust Staff Rick Bouusch, Yvette DeBow, Matthew Evensen
Event Volunteers: Emilie Barientos, Madelane Jarrin, Aidan Crowl
Henry & Lucy Sheehtman
The Shine Studio: Lucy Pollackand Peconic Land Trust: Kathy Kenn
Mark, Mack Fortner & Mable
Susie Batt & Leo Mogavero
The Bow Family
Valeria & Gabriel Talre
The Peconic Land Trust and The Shine Studio co-hosted a special Earth Day event at Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton. Community members gathered to decorate birdhouses using natural and up-cycled materials. Participants displayed their completed works of art on the garden’s Wisteria Arbor to promote local bird habitats.