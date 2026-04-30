Arts & Culture

Bridge Gardens Celebrates Earth Day

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1 minute 04/30/2026
Peconic Land Trust Staff Rick Bouusch, Yvette DeBow, Matthew Evensen

Peconic Land Trust Staff Rick Bouusch, Yvette DeBow, Matthew Evensen

Julie Froehlich
Event Volunteers: Emilie Barientos, Madelane Jarrin, Aidan Crowl

Event Volunteers: Emilie Barientos, Madelane Jarrin, Aidan Crowl

Julie Froehlich
Henry & Lucy Sheehtman

Henry & Lucy Sheehtman

Julie Froehlich
The Shine Studio: Lucy Pollackand Peconic Land Trust: Kathy Kenn

The Shine Studio: Lucy Pollackand Peconic Land Trust: Kathy Kenn

Julie Froehlich
Mark, Mack Fortner & Mable

Mark, Mack Fortner & Mable

Julie Froehlich
Susie Batt & Leo Mogavero

Susie Batt & Leo Mogavero

Julie Froehlich
The Bow Family

The Bow Family

Julie Froehlich
Valeria & Gabriel Talre

Valeria & Gabriel Talre

Julie Froehlich

 The Peconic Land Trust and The Shine Studio co-hosted a special Earth Day event at Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton. Community members gathered to decorate birdhouses using natural and up-cycled materials. Participants displayed their completed works of art on the garden’s Wisteria Arbor to promote local bird habitats.

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