Citarella will open a new gourmet market in Westhampton Beach this Thursday, April 30.

The family-run food retailer said the new location at 141 Montauk Highway is its fourth in the Hamptons and eighth overall, joining existing markets in East Hampton, Bridgehampton and Southampton. The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Westhampton Beach market will offer a range of products central to Citarella’s business, including fresh seafood and prime, dry-aged beef. The company said its seafood is never frozen and cut to order, with offerings such as Montauk tilefish and branzino imported from Tuscany. Its beef is sourced and hand-cut by in-house butchers and dry-aged for 21 days.

In addition to seafood and meats, the Citarella Westhampton Beach will carry chef-prepared foods, baked goods, local and organic produce, and specialty grocery items. The company said the location will also feature items developed specifically for the Westhampton Beach market.

“For years, customers in Westhampton Beach have asked for a Citarella closer to home,” said owner Joe Gurrera. “We’re glad to be part of the community — and to share our passion for great food and real quality.”

Citarella has operated in the Hamptons for more than 25 years and continues to expand its retail and online operations. Through its website, the company offers nationwide delivery of seafood products, with overnight shipping available within the continental United States. The service was named “Best Fresh Seafood Delivery” by Bon Appétit in 2025, according to the company.

Gurrera also operates a wholesale seafood business, Lockwood & Winant, based at the Fulton Fish Market in New York City, supplying seafood to restaurants nationwide.

Learn more at citarella.com.