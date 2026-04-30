Duane Betts Lands On the Isle of Hope with New Album

Ask Duane Betts what Isle of Hope, the title of his new full-length sophomore bow means, and he’ll tell you it ranges from being a respite from the daily news cycle to his navigating the passing of his father and mentor Dickie Betts back on April 18, 2024. For Betts the younger, it was a literal sign that found him tapping this to the name of the follow-up to his 2023 full-length debut Wild & Precious Life.

“The title of Isle of Hope came from driving to the studio every day,” Betts explained. “Right before you would get to the studio you’d get to this little bridge and there was a sign that read, ‘You are now entering Isle of Hope.’” That was the impetus for the title, but I also thought it was a very appropriate title given the times we’re in given [all the day-to-day] anxiety. I feel like this is their little piece of something they can stand on. It’s their isle of hope — that’s the concept behind the title. It has a couple of different meanings.”

Recorded in five days, this 10-song collection found renowned producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile/Jason Isbell) at the helm, a result of a recommendation from Betts’ friend and fellow guitarist J.D. Simon, who also works closely with the producer as a bass player in the latter’s studio band.

“I’ve known J.D. for quite a few years now and I was at his house and played him a voice memo of a new tune I’d written,” Betts recalled. “He said, ‘You know who’s like this? Dave.’ I told him that would be awesome and I’d love to work with Dave. He connected us and gave Dave some songs. He said he’d love to work with me. Needless to say, I jumped in headfirst and started sending more songs. I’m very proud of the record and so grateful to be surrounded by so many talented people—the musicians, Dave obviously, my wife and everyone who helped with it.”

Having cut his teeth working in a number of outlets ranging from The Allman Betts Band (with fellow Allman Brothers Band progeny Devon Allman), as a touring guitarist with both Dawes and his father’s band Great Southern, Betts is hitting the road with own band, Palmetto Motel. For the Florida native, whose earliest musical influences ranged from listening to Van Halen and Run-DMC on his own cassettes as a kid to cutting his teeth on everything from Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Bob Marley to Smashing Pumpkins, Dire Straits and The Cure, it’s a chance to give fans a taste of Isle of Hope while doing a consummate music fan’s flex.

“As the record comes out, we’ll play more and more of the record,” Betts said. “I don’t want to play all of the record right away—we’ve kind of got to chip away at it. The exciting thing is bringing in the new songs. But also, they can expect to hear songs from my other records and obviously I’ll probably throw a couple of Dad’s songs in there. And maybe a [Bob] Dylan tune, a Neil Young tune, a [Grateful] Dead tune or a Wilco tune. We have some tricks up our sleeve. We’ll build up the set list as we get further into it in the year.”

While Dickie Betts made his bones co-founding The Allman Brothers and as an in-demand session guitarist for Southern soul impresario Phil Walden, Betts the younger started out as a drummer despite his father’s best efforts to have him strumming at a young age. It all changed when Duane turned 13 when he was hosting jam sessions at his house.

Fast forward to the present day and Betts is in a good place with a thriving solo career and an end-of-year tradition with The Allman Betts Band that finds the crew playing a three-week stint honoring The Allman Brothers Band canon with help from a number of musical friends. And with 10 years of sobriety under his belt, Betts is also grateful to be where he’s landed versus becoming a cautionary tale.

“I’m kind of at a place in my life where I’m still dealing with trying to get better and be the best man I can be,” Betts said. “But I think I’ve conquered a lot of demons that some people haven’t. Some of the songs on Isle of Hope — there’s a lot of that. ‘Winners of War,’ for example, is a song that deals directly with all the memories, good and bad, of being in addiction and being part of a gang. All the glory and all the darkness. That can really work for a while and then you look back and are grateful you’ve moved on. But you can look back and shake your head, but also have a smile and know that you’re glad that you made it out.”

Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel will be appearing on May 1 at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main St. For more information, visit whbpac.org or call 631- 288-1500.