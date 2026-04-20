Recipe: Make Almond Adobo Rubbed Pork Chops

Almond in Bridgehampton is digging up an old favorite and they invite you to put your chef skills to the test to make their Adobo Rubbed Pork Chops with Root Veg and Spinach.

Adobo Rubbed Pork Chops w/ Root Veg & Spinach

Yield: 4 Portions

The Pork Chops

1/2 cup quality ancho chile

8 peeled garlic cloves

1 seeded jalapeno

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

4 thick cut pork chops

Scoop the powdered ancho chile into a blender or small food processor. Bring 1¼ cups water to a boil, pour over the chile, loosely cover the blender or secure the top of the processor and pulse to blend thoroughly. In a small microwave-safe bowl, collect the garlic and jalapeno, cover with water and microwave for 1 minute. Drain and add to the blender or processor, along with the spices, oregano, vinegar and 1 ½ teaspoons salt. Process until smooth.

Rub your pork chops with the adobo. Be as liberal as you want. Save a little bit for the root veg. See below.

Allow the pork chops to sit out for an hour or so to take on the marinade.

Wipe off excess marinade and grill till desired doneness.

While your pork chop is marinating, prepare your root veg and spinach:

4 cups of whatever root vegetables you have around cut into a 1-inch dice. (Can be potatoes, carrots, sweet potatoes, beets, turnips, whatever. No wrong answers here).

3 nice handfuls of cleaned spinach

reserved Adobo

salt to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

Put the diced veg in pot. Cover with cold water, add a pinch a salt, bring to a boil and strain.

While the root veg are still warm, put them in a mixing bowl along the spinach olive oil, adobo, and salt. Toss it all sort of wilting the spinach in the process. Divide amongst 4 plates.

Drop your grill pork chops on top of the veg.

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