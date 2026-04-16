Shelter Island Poetry Grant Winner Announced

Longtime Shelter Island resident Scott Robbins has been named winner of the fifth annual Morehead Poetry Grant competition, which had a theme of “War and Peace” this year. Robbins will receive the contest’s $1,000 prize for his poem “81 Winters Ago” during a special ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. April 10 at the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. He and other contestants will read their poems during the event. “Bullseye” by Lisbeth Kaiser and “Peacetime” by Edward Brennan, both of whom are from Shelter Island, were each runners up in the contest.

The Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant competition was founded in 2021 by Mike Zisser to honor Bliss Morehead, a Shelter Island poet and the creator of the annual Shelter Island Poetry Project program.

The contest is open to aspiring poets from the East End who are encouraged to submit their original, unpublished poems on a chosen theme. This year’s competition was judged by Irene Cornell, Charity Robey, and Virginia Walker.

For more information contact Sara Garcia at sgarcia@silibrary.org