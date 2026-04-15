Things to Do in Palm Beach County This April 2026

Get out and about to find exciting live shows, cultural events, art, kids activities and much more in Palm Beach County for rest of April 2026.

PALM BEACH COUNTY LIVE SHOWS

Air Supply: 50th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, April 17, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate a career of 50 years and over 20 million record sales with Air Supply at the Kravis Center! VIP packages that include meet-and-greets with Air Supply, as well as collectibles, are available.

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-833-8300, kravis.org

The Peking Acrobats: Year of the Horse Tour

Saturday, April 18, 6 pm.

Enjoy fascinating colors, tumbling, gymnastics, and more with the Peking Acrobats at the Kravis Center!

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-833-8300, kravis.org

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Wednesday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Join composer, trumpeter, and jazz legend Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at The Four Arts! Marsalis has recorded over 100 jazz and classical albums and won nine Grammy Awards. Tickets are $40.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

8th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Fest

Sunday, April 26, 6 p.m.

Enjoy jazz standards, hits from the Great American Songbook, and multi-genres of jazz in Palm Beach County! Performing artists include The Harden Project, Maurice Frank, Yvette Norwood-Tiger, and more.

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-833-8300, kravis.org

FUN PALM BEACH COUNTY ACTIVITIES

Black Gold Jubilee

Saturday, April 18

Don’t miss one of South Florida’s most anticipated festivals featuring culinary delights, kid-friendly rides and games, live music, a Harvest Queen Pageant, a Main Street Parade, a Car Show, and a 5K & 10K walk/run.

Torry Island Campground, Belle Glade. blackgoldjubilee.org

Sunset Stroll

Thursday, April 23, 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy a sunset stroll through the gardens at the Morikami Museum! The evening also includes Taiko drumming, culinary delights, and cultural offerings. This is a rain-or-shine event included with museum admission.

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

PALM BEACH COUNTY KIDS’ EVENTS

Mori Stories: Kamishabai Folktales

Thursday, April 16, 1 p.m.

Explore the world of Japanese folk tales at the Paper Theater at the Morikami Museum! A short related activity will follow the reading. Pre-registration is required.

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

Engineer It!

Saturday, April 18, 8 a.m.

Don’t miss this annual engineering design competition for students in grades 1-12, presented by the Florida Engineering Society and the Cox Science Center & Aquarium! Competitions include an egg drop, designing and building a marble roller coaster, building a watercraft, and constructing a spaghetti-and-marshmallow tower. Register in advance online.

4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. 561-832-1988, coxsciencecenter.org

Elmo’s Got the Moves

Friday, April 24, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss Elmo and his Sesame Street Friends as they sing and dance their way into your heart at the Kravis Center! Lap tickets for $15 are available for kiddos ages 24 months and under.

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-833-8300, kravis.org

PALM BEACH COUNTY ART EXHIBITIONS

May I Help You, Madame?

On view through May 24

Don’t miss this exhibition at the Flagler Museum exploring the rise of the modern department store as a transformative institution for urban life. The works also explore the theme of the “shopgirl,” a new symbol of working-class aspiration.

One Whitehall Beach, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833, flaglermuseum.org

Artists at Work

On view through June 21

Enjoy paintings, sculptures, and photographs from the Collection celebrating the process of artmaking at the Norton!

1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Modernisms: Art From the Manes Collection

On view through October 11

Celebrate artistic pioneers from the 20th Century at the Boca Museum of Art! You’ll view drawings by Picasso and prints from Jasper John. Works are drawn exclusively from the collection of Dr. Harvey Manes, many of which have been promised to the Boca Museum of Art.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org