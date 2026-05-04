Recipes

Cocktail Recipe: Make Birdie's Flecha Azul Mini Margs

By
1 minute 05/04/2026
Birdie's Flecha Azul Mini Margs
Birdie’s Flecha Azul Mini Margs

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, or any day of the week, with Birdie’s Ale House’s Flecha Azul Mini Margs!

Birdie’s Flecha Azul Mini Margs

Ingredients:

*Available in passion fruit, strawberry, mango with tajin or salted rim!

Served in small rocks glass

1oz tequila
2oz marg mix of choice
1/2 oz triple sec
1/2 oz flavor (passion fruit, strawberry, mango)

Directions

Garnish with lime.

Make it spicy with 21 seeds tequila!

N/A: Ritual Tequila Alternative

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