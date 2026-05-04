Cocktail Recipe: Make Birdie's Flecha Azul Mini Margs
1 minute 05/04/2026
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, or any day of the week, with Birdie’s Ale House’s Flecha Azul Mini Margs!
Birdie’s Flecha Azul Mini Margs
Ingredients:
*Available in passion fruit, strawberry, mango with tajin or salted rim!
Served in small rocks glass
1oz tequila
2oz marg mix of choice
1/2 oz triple sec
1/2 oz flavor (passion fruit, strawberry, mango)
Directions
Garnish with lime.
Make it spicy with 21 seeds tequila!
N/A: Ritual Tequila Alternative