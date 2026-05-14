Event & Party Photos

Spring Fling Returns to Westhampton

By
1 minute 05/14/2026

Rick Seigleman
Mary Ellen Clark with Namara Threads

Mary Ellen Clark with Namara Threads

Rick Seigleman
Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. CEO Brian Sckipp & John Ryan

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. CEO Brian Sckipp & John Ryan

Rick Seigleman
Agnieszka Malczewski of Agnes Pierogis Heavenly Taste

Agnieszka Malczewski of Agnes Pierogis Heavenly Taste

Rick Seigleman
Annette & Gene Schumachr with the WHBPAC

Annette & Gene Schumachr with the WHBPAC

Rick Seigleman
Chris Somer, Michelle Weinberger

Chris Somer, Michelle Weinberger

Rick Seigleman
Ethereal Entertainment Christine Roach & Haley Peicard showing Aurora the ropes

Ethereal Entertainment Christine Roach & Haley Peicard showing Aurora the ropes

Rick Seigleman
Michael Brunetti of Brunettti Pizza Wine Bar

Michael Brunetti of Brunettti Pizza Wine Bar

Rick Seigleman
Mil from Pashmeen by Mamta

Mil from Pashmeen by Mamta

Rick Seigleman
Owner of Shock Ice Cream Elyse Richman

Owner of Shock Ice Cream Elyse Richman

Rick Seigleman
The Corrado Family at the petting zoo

The Corrado Family at the petting zoo

Rick Seigleman
The Seismatics rocking the Spring Fling crowd

The Seismatics rocking the Spring Fling crowd

Rick Seigleman
Thomas Farrell with Newlight Breadworks

Thomas Farrell with Newlight Breadworks

Rick Seigleman
Vice President at the Rooted Hospitality Group Rachel & Shayd Hersh

Vice President at the Rooted Hospitality Group Rachel & Shayd Hersh

Rick Seigleman

The Westhampton Chamber of Commerce hosted its Spring Fling festival along Main Street in Westhampton Beach. The community event featured live music by The Seismatics, family activities and food trucks.The day brought residents and visitors together to support local businesses and celebrate the spring season.

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