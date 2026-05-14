Spring Fling Returns to Westhampton

Rick Seigleman Mary Ellen Clark with Namara Threads Rick Seigleman Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. CEO Brian Sckipp & John Ryan Rick Seigleman Agnieszka Malczewski of Agnes Pierogis Heavenly Taste Rick Seigleman Annette & Gene Schumachr with the WHBPAC Rick Seigleman Chris Somer, Michelle Weinberger Rick Seigleman Ethereal Entertainment Christine Roach & Haley Peicard showing Aurora the ropes Rick Seigleman Michael Brunetti of Brunettti Pizza Wine Bar Rick Seigleman Mil from Pashmeen by Mamta Rick Seigleman Owner of Shock Ice Cream Elyse Richman Rick Seigleman The Corrado Family at the petting zoo Rick Seigleman The Seismatics rocking the Spring Fling crowd Rick Seigleman Thomas Farrell with Newlight Breadworks Rick Seigleman Vice President at the Rooted Hospitality Group Rachel & Shayd Hersh Rick Seigleman

The Westhampton Chamber of Commerce hosted its Spring Fling festival along Main Street in Westhampton Beach. The community event featured live music by The Seismatics, family activities and food trucks.The day brought residents and visitors together to support local businesses and celebrate the spring season.