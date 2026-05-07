Southampton Town Upgrades Mass Notification System 

The Town of Southampton has launched a newly upgraded mass notification system that will help officials better alert the public to emergencies and communicate other important messages to residents and visitors.

The town partnered with Kansas-based software provider CivicPlus to replace Southampton’s prior public alert system with a new one that can share notifications via text message, voice call, and email, officials said.

“The town’s ability to get useful and important information into the hands of the public is essential in our response and preparation efforts surrounding emergencies and disasters,” Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore said.

The March 2025 wildfires revealed texting capability limitations in the town’s previous notification system, prompting Southampton’s Citizens’ Response Center and Office of Emergency Management to collaborate on securing the new software, officials said.

“Our new system will allow us to have an unlimited quantity of phone numbers enrolled to receive text notifications,” Town Emergency Manager Ryan Murphy said. “When you are trying to get emergency alerts out to the public, the ability to text or call, as opposed to emailing, can make a huge difference.”

Southampton Town Police Chief James Kiernan added that the new system will also allow users to receive messages in a variety of languages that the software can automatically translate into.

“Getting information out to people in a way that they can understand the information is also extremely important,” Kiernan said.

Residents and visitors can subscribe for the alerts at southamptontownny.gov/alerts or text SouthamptonNY to 38276 to sign up for emergency alerts.

The town has also created a special U.S. Open notification group. Text OPEN26 to 38276 for important updates and information surrounding the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club running June 15-21. Additional areas of interest will; be added later, officials said.