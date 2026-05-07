Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, May 8-14, 2026.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Salsa Social

Friday, May 8, 9 p.m.

Don’t miss bachata, salsa, merengue, reggaeton, and more at the Clubhouse! There is a $10 cover charge. You must be 21 or older to attend the event.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

National Theatre Live: All My Sons

Saturday, May 9, 7 p.m.

Enjoy this acclaimed production of Arthur Miller’s Classic play streamed live from the West End to Guild Hall! It stars Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths). Tickets are $25.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Twilight Dance Party & Bodies in Motion Art Show

Saturday, May 9, 7 p.m.

Enjoy this DJ dance party featuring funk, house, 90s, and 2000s hits at The Southampton Arts Center! You can also check out the Bodies in Motion art installation and enjoy a cash bar.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Inda Eaton

Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m.

Enjoy music from American singer/songwriter Inda Eaton, who will be bringing her blend of rock, storytelling, and country to the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $40.

161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

15th Annual Montauk Music Festival

Thursday-Sunday, May 14-17, noon

Don’t miss four days of rock, folk, hip-hop, Americana, reggae, blues, jazz, and more on the Main Stage on the Village Green in Montauk. Plenty of local businesses will be open to provide bites, drinks, and crafts while you listen.

743 Montauk Highway, Montauk. visitmontauk.org

Invitational Pro-Jam

Thursday, May 14, 8 p.m.

Rock out to new acts and enjoy an open mic segment every Thursday at the Union Burger Bar! Good vibes and great food are also part of the fun.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3233, unionburgerbar.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Memorial Day Nature Walk for Larry Penny

Saturday, May 9, 8 a.m.

Enjoy this nature walk in honor of SoFo founder and naturalist Larry Penny! This is a free program, but advanced reservations are required. Light refreshments will be served.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

The Fourth Annual Spring Jubilee

Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m.

Enjoy this family-friendly day complete with bites and drinks in the garden, a “little” exhibition tour for kiddos, a Creativity Bubble, and a Scavenger Hunt! The event is partnered with Sag Saturdays.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Seal Cruise, Co-Sponsored by CRESLI

Sunday, May 10, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this two-hour expedition in which you’ll view, photograph, and gather information on the seals in Shinnecock Bay! Children ages 8 and up are welcome to join you. Tickets are $40.

8 Little Neck Road, Southampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Beginner Bird Walk During Spring Migration

Tuesday, May 12, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a birding walk for beginners on the Quogue Wildlife Refuge trails! You’ll hunt for warblers, songbirds, and more. Adults and families are welcome. Tickets are $10 and $5 for members.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Mother’s Day Weekend at Gurney’s

Friday-Sunday, May 8-10

Celebrate Mother’s Day all weekend long with wellness classes, a Mother’s Day Brunch, fire pits, live music, a kids’ club, a jewelry pop-up, and more!

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Mother’s Day Wildlife Plant & Bake Sale at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Refuge Center

Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10, 10 a.m.

Enjoy beautiful plants for Mother’s Day at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Refuge Center through 5 p.m.!

228 W. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4200, wildliferescuecenter.org

Sagg Saturdays @ Kidd Squid

Saturday, May 9, noon

Don’t miss dumplings from Opties & Dinghies, a Dog Walkabout with ARF Hamptons, Mother’s Day crafts with Shine Studios, and live music from Jake Lear at 5 p.m. at Kidd Squid Brewing Company!

11 Spring Street, Sag Harbor. 631-500-0533, kiddsquid.com

Mother’s Day Brunch at Canoe Place

Sunday, May 10, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a seasonal brunch featuring fresh East End ingredients and a flower bar from Ocean Fog Farm, where you can create a custom arrangement.

259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch Pairing with Live Music

Sunday, May 10, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a multi-course food and wine pairing and live music from Tom Wardle at Wolffer Estate! The event is for guests ages twenty-one and over.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

Mother’s Day Sound Bath with Daniel Lauter

Sunday, May 11, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a beautiful sound bath with bowls, symphonic gongs, rain sticks, Himalayan bells, and more! Bring your own yoga mat, pillow, and/or blanket.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Mother’s Day Brunch at Baker House 1650

Sunday, May 10, 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy a savory prix fixe brunch featuring savory breakfast dishes, champagne, and tea in the beautiful, floral setting of Baker House 1650!

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

Mother’s Day at Navy Beach

Sunday, May 10

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Navy Beach with a three-course, prix fixe menu and a complimentary mimosa or glass of rosé!

16 Navy Road, Montauk. 631-668-6868, navybeach.com/montauk

Mother’s Day Tea and Workshop

Sunday, May 10, 12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a docent-led tour of the exhibit Regeneration: Long Island’s History of Ecological Art and Care, a floral arranging workshop with North Fork Flower Farm, and complimentary tea at the Parrish Art Museum!

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-238-2118, parrishart.org/exhibitions

Mother’s Day Dinner at R.Aire

Sunday, May 10, 4 p.m.

Enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring seasonal dishes and a complimentary glass of champagne at R.Aire at the Hampton Maid Inn!

259 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com

World of Wine Loire Valley

Sunday, May 14, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a guided tasting of Wolffer’s Loire-style wines while learning about grapes from the Loire Valley and enjoying light bites.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

American Southern BBQ with Pitmaster Brian Collins

Monday, May 11, 6:30 p.m.

Learn “low and slow” cooking techniques and how to use them on your own cuts of meat at the Hampton Bays Library! Enjoy samples while you learn. Registration and a $10 fee are required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Women’s Challah Bake with Goldie

Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m.

Learn how to bake challah and make new friends at Chabad of the Hamptons! Registration and a $20 fee are required.

13 Woods Road, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Shake It Up

On view through May 10

Enjoy the works of artists like David Bender and Suzanne Metz as they explore disruption, reorganization, abstraction, and graffiti at the White Room Gallery!

3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Ellsworth Kelly: Eight Decades

On view through June 14

Enjoy the paintings, plant drawings, photographs, and sculpture of American artist Ellsworth Kelly at the Parrish Art Museum!

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-238-2118, parrishart.org/exhibitions

Residual Light

On view through June 14

Don’t miss the first weekend to catch this new exhibit in the John Little Barn of Duck Creek, featuring the works of artists like Wendy Small, Amanda Marchand, Shoshanna White, and more! An artist’s reception will be held on Sunday, May 8, at 5 p.m.

127 Squaw Road, East Hampton. 631-604-8464, duckcreekarts.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.