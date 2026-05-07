Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, May 8-14, 2026
Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, May 8-14, 2026.
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
Salsa Social
Friday, May 8, 9 p.m.
Don’t miss bachata, salsa, merengue, reggaeton, and more at the Clubhouse! There is a $10 cover charge. You must be 21 or older to attend the event.
174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com
National Theatre Live: All My Sons
Saturday, May 9, 7 p.m.
Enjoy this acclaimed production of Arthur Miller’s Classic play streamed live from the West End to Guild Hall! It stars Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths). Tickets are $25.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
Twilight Dance Party & Bodies in Motion Art Show
Saturday, May 9, 7 p.m.
Enjoy this DJ dance party featuring funk, house, 90s, and 2000s hits at The Southampton Arts Center! You can also check out the Bodies in Motion art installation and enjoy a cash bar.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
Inda Eaton
Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m.
Enjoy music from American singer/songwriter Inda Eaton, who will be bringing her blend of rock, storytelling, and country to the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $40.
161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
15th Annual Montauk Music Festival
Thursday-Sunday, May 14-17, noon
Don’t miss four days of rock, folk, hip-hop, Americana, reggae, blues, jazz, and more on the Main Stage on the Village Green in Montauk. Plenty of local businesses will be open to provide bites, drinks, and crafts while you listen.
743 Montauk Highway, Montauk. visitmontauk.org
Invitational Pro-Jam
Thursday, May 14, 8 p.m.
Rock out to new acts and enjoy an open mic segment every Thursday at the Union Burger Bar! Good vibes and great food are also part of the fun.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3233, unionburgerbar.com
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Memorial Day Nature Walk for Larry Penny
Saturday, May 9, 8 a.m.
Enjoy this nature walk in honor of SoFo founder and naturalist Larry Penny! This is a free program, but advanced reservations are required. Light refreshments will be served.
377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org
The Fourth Annual Spring Jubilee
Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m.
Enjoy this family-friendly day complete with bites and drinks in the garden, a “little” exhibition tour for kiddos, a Creativity Bubble, and a Scavenger Hunt! The event is partnered with Sag Saturdays.
48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org
Seal Cruise, Co-Sponsored by CRESLI
Sunday, May 10, 10 a.m.
Don’t miss this two-hour expedition in which you’ll view, photograph, and gather information on the seals in Shinnecock Bay! Children ages 8 and up are welcome to join you. Tickets are $40.
8 Little Neck Road, Southampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org
Beginner Bird Walk During Spring Migration
Tuesday, May 12, 5 p.m.
Enjoy a birding walk for beginners on the Quogue Wildlife Refuge trails! You’ll hunt for warblers, songbirds, and more. Adults and families are welcome. Tickets are $10 and $5 for members.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
Mother’s Day Weekend at Gurney’s
Friday-Sunday, May 8-10
Celebrate Mother’s Day all weekend long with wellness classes, a Mother’s Day Brunch, fire pits, live music, a kids’ club, a jewelry pop-up, and more!
290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com
Mother’s Day Wildlife Plant & Bake Sale at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Refuge Center
Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10, 10 a.m.
Enjoy beautiful plants for Mother’s Day at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Refuge Center through 5 p.m.!
228 W. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4200, wildliferescuecenter.org
Sagg Saturdays @ Kidd Squid
Saturday, May 9, noon
Don’t miss dumplings from Opties & Dinghies, a Dog Walkabout with ARF Hamptons, Mother’s Day crafts with Shine Studios, and live music from Jake Lear at 5 p.m. at Kidd Squid Brewing Company!
11 Spring Street, Sag Harbor. 631-500-0533, kiddsquid.com
Mother’s Day Brunch at Canoe Place
Sunday, May 10, 11 a.m.
Enjoy a seasonal brunch featuring fresh East End ingredients and a flower bar from Ocean Fog Farm, where you can create a custom arrangement.
259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com
Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch Pairing with Live Music
Sunday, May 10, 11 a.m.
Enjoy a multi-course food and wine pairing and live music from Tom Wardle at Wolffer Estate! The event is for guests ages twenty-one and over.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages
Mother’s Day Sound Bath with Daniel Lauter
Sunday, May 11, 11 a.m.
Enjoy a beautiful sound bath with bowls, symphonic gongs, rain sticks, Himalayan bells, and more! Bring your own yoga mat, pillow, and/or blanket.
48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org
Mother’s Day Brunch at Baker House 1650
Sunday, May 10, 11:30 a.m.
Enjoy a savory prix fixe brunch featuring savory breakfast dishes, champagne, and tea in the beautiful, floral setting of Baker House 1650!
181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com
Mother’s Day at Navy Beach
Sunday, May 10
Celebrate Mother’s Day at Navy Beach with a three-course, prix fixe menu and a complimentary mimosa or glass of rosé!
16 Navy Road, Montauk. 631-668-6868, navybeach.com/montauk
Mother’s Day Tea and Workshop
Sunday, May 10, 12:30 p.m.
Enjoy a docent-led tour of the exhibit Regeneration: Long Island’s History of Ecological Art and Care, a floral arranging workshop with North Fork Flower Farm, and complimentary tea at the Parrish Art Museum!
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-238-2118, parrishart.org/exhibitions
Mother’s Day Dinner at R.Aire
Sunday, May 10, 4 p.m.
Enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring seasonal dishes and a complimentary glass of champagne at R.Aire at the Hampton Maid Inn!
259 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com
World of Wine Loire Valley
Sunday, May 14, 6 p.m.
Enjoy a guided tasting of Wolffer’s Loire-style wines while learning about grapes from the Loire Valley and enjoying light bites.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages
American Southern BBQ with Pitmaster Brian Collins
Monday, May 11, 6:30 p.m.
Learn “low and slow” cooking techniques and how to use them on your own cuts of meat at the Hampton Bays Library! Enjoy samples while you learn. Registration and a $10 fee are required.
52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
Women’s Challah Bake with Goldie
Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m.
Learn how to bake challah and make new friends at Chabad of the Hamptons! Registration and a $20 fee are required.
13 Woods Road, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
Shake It Up
On view through May 10
Enjoy the works of artists like David Bender and Suzanne Metz as they explore disruption, reorganization, abstraction, and graffiti at the White Room Gallery!
3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery
Ellsworth Kelly: Eight Decades
On view through June 14
Enjoy the paintings, plant drawings, photographs, and sculpture of American artist Ellsworth Kelly at the Parrish Art Museum!
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-238-2118, parrishart.org/exhibitions
Residual Light
On view through June 14
Don’t miss the first weekend to catch this new exhibit in the John Little Barn of Duck Creek, featuring the works of artists like Wendy Small, Amanda Marchand, Shoshanna White, and more! An artist’s reception will be held on Sunday, May 8, at 5 p.m.
127 Squaw Road, East Hampton. 631-604-8464, duckcreekarts.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.