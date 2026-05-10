The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Southold Flotilla will host a boating safety event May 16 at Mitchell Park to mark National Safe Boating Week, May 16-22, and launch the 2026 Safe Boating Campaign.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 115 Front Street, rain cancels, and will feature paddlecraft demonstrations, safety equipment displays, knot-tying instruction and life ring toss activities. Free vessel safety checks will also be conducted in Greenport Harbor.

The campaign promotes safe boating practices, including the use of life jackets. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show drowning accounted for three out of four recreational boating deaths in 2024, and 87% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

A New York State report found collisions between boats are the most common cause of accidents.

“With over 60,000 registered recreational vessels in Suffolk County, boaters must be constantly aware of what is happening,” said Andrew Tarantino, Division Commander of, Eastern Long Island. “Auxiliary safety classes point out changes in the laws, as well as best practices to keep boating safe and fun.”