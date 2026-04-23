A community fundraising campaign has been launched to support construction of a permanent seasonal Mitchell Park ice rink in the village of Greenport.

The effort is being led by the Mitchell Park Ice Rink Celebration Committee, co-chaired by Lisa Gillooly and Peggy Lauber. The project had already secured a $1.2 million grant in 2024 from Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fund the rink as a long-term community asset.

Friends of Mitchell Park, a nonprofit supporting village-approved public cultural, artistic, and educational programming, has committed to match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000. Organizers said the campaign has begun with a $25,000 pledge from an anonymous donor.

Christine Kelly, of Friends of Mitchell Park said the group supports the effort in part to revive community programming such as Free Skate Sundays during the winter months.

“We’re excited to support this effort by offering matching funds because we believe deeply in what this project represents,” Kelly said. “Mitchell Park is the heart of Greenport, and this rink will bring new life to it in the winter months. Now we can resume Free Skate Sunday, one of our signature events.”

A goal is to increase tourism and activity vital to supporting Greenport, in the offseason, potentially turning the beloved North Fork village into a winter destination as much as it is a summer one.

“Bringing ice skating back to Mitchell Park is something I’m incredibly proud to be part of,” Gillooly said. “This isn’t just about a rink, it’s about creating energy and connection in Greenport in the quieter months. A winter destination like this has the power to support our businesses, bring families together, and make our village feel vibrant year-round.”

The committee has met regularly since October 2025 to coordinate planning, outreach and fundraising.

“This is a pivotal moment for the project,” Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi said. “With the matching funds in place, every donation brings us closer to delivering a lasting recreational space for our community.”

Local business owners have also expressed support for the idea of a more vivid winter in Greenport.

“Running a year-round business in Greenport, you really feel the drop-off after summer,” Josh Sommer, owner of Aldo’s Coffee Co. on Front Street, said. “The village is beautiful all year round, we just need more reasons for people to come experience it in the colder months. Something like a winter ice rink would bring families out, create energy, and support the local businesses that are here every day working to keep this community strong.”

Organizers said the fundraising campaign will culminate Aug. 8, 2026, during a village celebration marking the 30th anniversary of Mitchell Park. The event will coincide with a visit from the U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle, a 295-foot training vessel arriving after a race from New York Harbor to Boston Harbor.

Planned activities include live music, waterfront events, a community boat parade and additional fundraising efforts tied to the campaign.

“This celebration is about more than just marking an anniversary, it’s about showcasing everything that makes Greenport unique,” Ryan DiGregorio, marina manager of Safe Harbor in Greenport, said. “Launching our first-ever community boat parade alongside the arrival of the Tall Ship Barque Eagle creates an unforgettable moment, and a great way to rally support for the rink.”

For others, this is a return to the good old days of ice skating in the village.

“I still remember skating on the very first day that the original ice rink opened 20 years ago,” Peggy Lauber, co-chair of the Mitchell Park Ice Rink Celebration Committee, said. “It was such a special moment for this community. We all miss that rink and realize the importance of constructing a permanent seasonal facility giving future generations that same joy and sense of place.”

A website, GreenportIceRink.org, has been launched to provide information, track progress and accept donations.