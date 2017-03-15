Yes, Barack Bugged Trump – But It’s Excusable

Obama wiretaps for the right reasons, Photo: VASILIS VERVERIDIS, Valentyna Chukhlyebova, pavalanski /123RF
March 15, 2017 by Dan Rattiner

Yes, it’s true, Barack Obama, while president, bugged Donald Trump at the Trump Tower in New York. But it’s excusable.

Obama keeps his birth certificate at his home in the top drawer of his night table. But one night, when he checked, it wasn’t there. As a result, he ordered bugs put up for two days at the Trump Tower, but Donald Trump never mentioned anything about Barack’s birth certificate, so Obama removed the bugs.

After the bugs were gone, Trump happily told an aide, now fired, that he had burned the birth certificate. The identity of this aide is being withheld at his request.

