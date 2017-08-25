North Fork Events, August 25–27: Darlene Love, Winery Fun and More

Enjoy a North Fork vineyard this weekend, Photo: benstevens/iStock/Thinkstock
August 25, 2017 by What To Do

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer, from the wine trail to Shelter Island and beyond. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

CONCERT
Darlene Love
When: August 25, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: The iconic singer performs! Named one of the Top 100 Voices of All Time by Rolling Stone, Darlene Love is known for favorites like “He’s a Rebel,” “(Today I Met) the Boy I’m Going to Marry” and more.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

SHOPPING
Antiques in the Church Yard
When: August 26, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (rain date: September 2)
Where: Old Steeple Community Church, 656 Main Road, Aquebogue
What: Find an old treasure in this annual event, now in its 43rd year. With 50 exhibitors, you’ll find many interesting heirlooms, memorabilia and more.
Contact: 631-722-3070, oldsteeplecommunitychurch.org

OUTDOORS
Vinyasa in the Vines
When: August 26, 10:15 a.m.
Where: Diliberto Winery, 250 Manor Lane, Jamesport
What: Find your flow with this yoga workshop, followed by a tasting of three wines.
Contact: 631-722-3416, dilibertowinery.com

WINE
Vine to Wine Tour
When: August 27, noon
Where: Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic
What: Learn about viticulture, winemaking techniques and explore the barrel cellar. Anthony Sannino leads the tour, which includes wine tasting, cheese plates and more.
Contact: 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

JAZZ
Sunday Jazz
When: August 27, 6 p.m.
Where: Ram’s Head Inn, 108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights
What: Listen to live jazz in the cocktail lounge or watch the sunset on the Great Lawn, featuring Jane Hastay, Steve Shaughnessy, John Ludlow, Baron Lewis and John Cataletto.
Contact: 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

