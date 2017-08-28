Robert Downey Jr. and Wife Attend HIFF Screening at Guild Hall

by SOTH Team

Robert Downey Jr. has been spending more time in the Hamptons this summer after purchasing East Hampton’s Windmill House in May. In addition to attending the Watermill Center’s Summer Benefit & Auction in July, the Avengers star and wife Susan Nicole Downey headed to Guild Hall this past Saturday for Hamptons International Film Festival’s SummerDocs screening of Icarus. East Hampton’s Alec Baldwin hosted the event, which also included a talk with the director of Icarus, Bryan Fogel.

The Downeys have been married since 2005. Susan is a film producer, formerly of Dark Castle Entertainment and Silver Pictures. She and Downey have formed their own production company, Team Downey. The couple has two children, Exton Elias and Avri Roel.

Downey has been shooting the as-yet untitled fourth film in Marvel’s Avengers franchise. As of this film, Downey will have appeared in a total of nine Marvel films, not counting a tiny cameo in The Incredible Hulk. His character, Tony Stark, is a genius engineer who creates an advanced exoskeleton and becomes the superhero Iron Man. His co-star in the Iron Man films, fellow East Ender Gwyneth Paltrow, is slated to appear in the fourth Avengers film, and the two actors were seen kissing (in character!) on set last week. The third Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War, is scheduled for release on May 4, 2018, while the fourth film is scheduled for May 3, 2019. The films are being shot back-to-back.