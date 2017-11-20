Musician Jake Lear Hosts December 12 Almond Artists & Writers Dinner

by Dan's Papers

Bluesman Jake Lear will host the next Almond Artists & Writers Night dinner in Bridgehampton on Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m. The evening features a family-style, three-course menu created by executive chef Jason Weiner.

Raised on the music of John Lee Hooker, Jimi Hendrix and Howlin Wolf, Lear is dedicated to the blues. With a style referred to as “electric folk blues,” Lear spent years in Memphis, Tennessee along with his drummer Roy Cunningham and bassist Carlos Arias, recording three albums and touring America, Europe and South America. He recently moved back to the East End of Long Island where he lives with his wife, daughter and son.

An artist or writer like Lear hosts each Almond Artists & Writers Night for an evening of “talking, listening, looking and sharing” at the French bistro style restaurant. Regular attendees go for Weiner’s good food featuring locally sourced products and East End produce, and good company from likeminded foodies and culture lovers.

For $45, guests receive a glass of local wine or craft beer with dinner, but gratuity is not included. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 631-537-5665.

Almond is located at 1 Ocean Road in Bridgehampton. Visit almondrestaurant.com for more info.