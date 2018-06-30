Conor McGregor Trains at Hamptons Jiu Jitsu in Southampton

Mixed martial arts’ most famous, and controversial, superstar Conor McGregor stopped by Hamptons Jiu Jitsu in Southampton for a bit of time on the mats with his training partner Dillon Danis on Wednesday, June 20.

Hamptons Jiu Jitsu owner Greg Melita, who must be enjoying the buzz McGregor’s visit is generating, said the Ultimate Fighting Championship warrior reached out to him via Instagram earlier that week to set up the session on their way to East Hampton.

“He loved the academy we have,” Melita says of the gracious Irishman, recalling McGregor saying, “I love it, man.” During his time at the Brazilian jiu jitsu academy, McGregor told Melita he liked the Hamptons, though he wasn’t sure if the fighter how many times the fighter had visited, if ever, before. “He said he loves it out here,” Melita adds.

McGregor earned UFC championship belts in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions simultaneously, but he became a true household name in the lead up to a boxing match against perhaps the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather Jr., last year in Las Vegas. McGregor lost the fight to the boxer, who’d come out of retirement for the fight—and its $100 million purse—in a 10th round TKO.

Now it appears McGregor will return to the UFC arena, though he’ll be forced to reclaim his titles, which were stripped due to inactivity. Melita says most speculate McGregor will fight Russian MMA champ Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. “All the fans want it,” he says.

Melita noted that McGregor had asked to return to Hamptons Jiu Jitsu to train on Friday, June 22, but his scheduling didn’t work out. “He said he was coming back,” Melita said. “I know he’s definitely coming back.”

