This year, Independence Day fireworks shows are hosted all over the South Fork for almost three weeks, so there’s no reason to miss out on this great American tradition. Check out what the Hamptons has to offer.

Southampton, June 30

The Southampton Fresh Air Home hosts its 31st annual American Picnic Benefit on Saturday, June 30, (rain date July 1). This family event features fireworks by Grucci over Shinnecock Bay at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tickets to the picnic are $300, but the public can view for free from Coopers Beach. For more details, visit sfah.org or call 631-283-5847. Southampton also boasts Long Island’s largest Independence Day parade on July 4 at 10 a.m., marching from Railroad Plaza to Agawam Park.

Sag Harbor, June 30

The Sag Harbor Yacht Club presents the John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks named in memory of one of the club’s most beloved members. The show starts around 9:30 p.m. and is viewable from Marine Park, Haven’s Beach and the Long Wharf. To learn more, visit sagharboryc.com or call 631-725-0567.

North Sea, July 1 & July 3

The North Sea Fire Department’s 73rd annual carnival and fireworks shows take place once again at Fireman’s Field at 149 Noyac Road. The carnival runs from Friday, June 29 through Tuesday, July 3 with fireworks at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday. Call 631-283-3629 ext. 5 for more information.

Montauk, July 4

The Montauk Chamber of Commerce’s Stars Over Montauk event features fireworks by Grucci over Umbrella Beach between 9 and 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday (rain date Thursday, July 5). They are viewable from nearly all Montauk beaches. Call 631-668-2428 or visit montaukchamber.com to learn more.

Westhampton Beach, July 4

The Westhampton Country Club’s fireworks show is one of the most popular on the East End, despite being a members only event. Thankfully, the lawn of St. Mark’s Church at 40 Main Street provides an excellent view and is usually packed with onlookers and glowstick peddlers. The fun begins at approximately 9 p.m. For more information, call 631-288-1148.

Amagansett, July 7

The Devon Yacht Club features an exclusive fireworks show at approximately 9:15 p.m. While non-members can’t watch from club grounds, Fresh Pond Beach offers an excellent view of the excitement. Call 631-267-6340 or visit devonnyc.com for more details.

East Hampton, July 14

The Clamshell Foundation holds its 38th annual fireworks display on Saturday, July 14. The Great Bonac Fireworks Show by Grucci begins between 9 and 9:30 p.m. over Three Mile Harbor. To find out more, call 631-324-6250.