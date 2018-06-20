Jane Lynch to Emcee Bay Street Theater’s 2018 Summer Gala

Emmy winning host of Hollywood Game Night and Sue Sylvester on Glee, Jane Lynch, has been confirmed to emcee Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts’ Some Enchanted Evening. Occurring on Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf on Saturday, July 7, this year’s event marks Bay Street’s 27th annual summer gala.

The evening includes special performances, as well as a silent auction, cocktail party, live auction with celebrity auctioneer Richard Kind (Spin City, Red Oaks), dinner and dancing. At the gala, Bay Street will honor Board members Luigi Caiola and Erik Batt, and the businesses in Sag Harbor for their 27 years of support for this event and for the theater.

“This year’s theme is a celebration of the Golden Age of Broadway,” Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz says. “It’s the perfect theme to make this gala extra special since it will be the last party on the Long Wharf. We will have a new location next year, but we still have this year to celebrate with a music-filled sunset party that supports Bay Street Theater.”

Long Wharf is undergoing renovations after the season.

The evening’s show will be written by award-winning playwright Jonathan Tolins and will feature a star-filled concert with songs from some of the most beloved musicals of all time. Other performers will include Broadway talent and East Hampton resident Howard McGillin; former Principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet and star of An American in Paris on Broadway, Robert Fairchild; Sarah Bowden and choreographer Joshua Bergasse recreating his Tony-nominated staging of “New York, New York” from On the Town.

Cocktails begin for VIPs at 5:30 p.m., followed by awards and theater performance from 6–7:30 p.m. The party continues beneath the tents on Long Wharf at 730 p.m.

Call Kim Fink at 631-725-0818 to purchase tickets or visit baystreet.org for more info.