Ask Beatty: May Is Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May in the United States since 1949. It is a time to raise awareness about mental health issues and to help reduce the pain and stigma so many experience.

The reality is that we all go through lots of ups and downs in our life. No one is immune from life’s suffering and challenges, regardless of socioeconomic status, religion, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. If you are struggling with depression, anxiety or other psychiatric issues or relationship or sexual problems that are getting in the way of your life and relationships, the very best thing that you can do is reach out and ask for help. You do not need to suffer alone in silence.

Finding a Therapist

One of the challenges is finding an experienced, competent and affordable mental health practitioner who can help you with your particular problem(s). All therapists- even those with similar credentials are not the same or will be best for your particular issues and needs. Ideally, get a referral from someone that you trust. I do not suggest going to the internet and simply reading peole’s like and reviews. And remember that your friend’s therapist isn’t necessarily going to be the best therapist for you. I would suggest reading my article, Is Your Therapist Helpful or Harmful? (07/20/2025) for specific guidelines in finding a therapist that’s right for you.

Depression and Anxiety

In the past year among U.S. adults ages 18 or older, an estimated 50 million had at least one major depressive episode. This number represents 27.8% of all U.S. adults.

The prevalence of major depressive episodes are 1.5 to 3 times more common in women than men. Females (10.5%) compared to males (6.2%).

The prevalence of major depressive episodes was highest among individuals aged 18-25 (21.0%), followed by those aged 45-64 (18.4%), 65 and over (18.4%) and those aged 30-44 (16.8%)

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults 18 and older, or 18.1% of the population every year.

Anxiety disorders are highly treatable, yet only 36.9% of those suffering receive treatment.

U.S. Suicide Rates

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of dealth in the United States. Every day 130 Americans die by suicide.

Suicide rates for females are highest among those aged 45-64.

Females attempt suicide 3 times as often as males. Lesbian, gay and bisexual children are 3 times more likely than straight children to attempt suicide at some point in their lives. Lesbian, gay and bisexual young people who come from families that reject or do not accept them are over 8 times more likely to attempt suicide than those whose families accept them. Suicidal thoughts and gestures are the greatest predictors of suicide. **** In 2020 suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34. Men and women between the ages of 45 and 64 are at the highest risk of suicide. In 2023, men died by suicide -3.88 times more often than women. White males accounted for 68.13% of suicides in 2023.

Domestic Violence

Every day 3 American women are killed by their ‘intimate partner’.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

According to the CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, (2019)1 about 1 in 12 high school students experienced physical and or sexual dating violence.

Only 33% of teens who were in an abusive relationship ever told anyone about the abuse.

81% of parents believe teen dating violence is not an issue.

21% of college coeds report having experienced dating abuse by a current partner.

Community Resources

Although the data and statistics are overwhelming, we fortunately live in a community that offers help and guidance. For a complete list of community mental health resources in the Hamptons, go to http://ehamptonny.gov.

Lessons to Be Learned

Even though we can’t change history, let’s seriously consider the wisom of the Serenity Prayer:

“Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, The courage to change the things that I can And the wisdom to know the difference”.

Let’s make a commitment to make mental health a priority in our lives 365 days of the year!

Beatty Cohan, M.S.W., L.C.S.W., A.A.S.E.C.T. is a nationally recognized psychotherapist, sex therapist, author For Better for Worse Forever: Discover the Path to Lasting Love, national speaker, national radio and television expert guest and host of the weekly ASK BEATTY SHOW on the Progressive Radio Network. She has a private practice in New York City and East Hampton. Beatty would love to hear from you. You can send her your questions and comments to BeattyCohan.msw@gmail.com. For more information go to BeattyCohan.com