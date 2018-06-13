Live Storytelling Performance Honors R. Buckminster Fuller at Guild Hall

Academy-nominated film director Sam Green and Indie rockers Yo La Tengo will take to Guild Hall in East Hampton on June 16 at 8 p.m. to tell the story of visionary designer, architect, and counterculture idol R. Buckminster Fuller.

The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller is a performance that combines film clips and live music, as Green’s narrates the film in person and cues images and video while Yo La Tengo performs their original score. Greene draws inspiration equally from old travelogues, the Benshi tradition, and TED talks.

The screening traces the career of 20-century futurist, architect, engineer, inventor and author R. Buckminster Fuller (1895–1983), who published over 30 books, and coined or popularized terms such as “Spaceship Earth,” “ephemeralization,” and “synergetic”.

Fuller spoke passionately about contemporary design and architecture’s ability to bring forth issues of sustainability and conservation and to evoke radical societal change.

According to Guild Hall reps, “He did not limit himself to one field but worked as a ‘comprehensive anticipatory design scientist’ to solve global problems surrounding housing, shelter, transportation, education, energy, ecological destruction and poverty.”

He dedicated his life to making the world work for all of humanity and, throughout the course of his life, held 28 patents, authored 28 books and received 47 honorary degrees.

This upcoming performance is a follow-up to Green’s internationally-acclaimed live film Utopia in Four Movements, which premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival.

The New York Times says, “Each performance of Mr. Green’s live documentaries is a singular experience, and a collective one.”

Tickets range from $40–$120 or $38–$115 for Guild Hall members.

Guild Hall is located on 158 Main Street in East Hampton. For more info visit guildhall.org or call 631-324-0806.