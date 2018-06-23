New Shops and Pop-Ups in the Hamptons and North Fork: Summer 2018

There’s nothing new under the sun—except these great East End pop-ups, which keep us on top of the latest, hottest fashion and beauty trends all summer long. It’s time to shop!

Fashion and lifestyle brand MONROW’s pop-up shop at The Surf Lodge in Montauk is now open through Labor Day. In addition, MONROW will be launching a capsule collection with The Surf Lodge at the end of June. The Surf Lodge’s Wellness Director Marisa Hochberg worked closely with the MONROW team to design this 24-piece “East Meets West” collection. The end result exceeded expectations and this capsule collection will not only be available at The Surf Lodge, but will also be sold in stores nationally at Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Carbon38, REVOLVE and Shopbop. monrow.com

The Santa Monica-based skincare brand Beautycounter opened a summer pop-up at 23 Newtown Lane in East Hampton last week. The brand’s mission is to get safe products into the hands of everyone. In addition to creating and distributing their own line, Beautycounter also works tirelessly to educate the public on the need for changes in legislation to protect people from harmful ingredients commonly found in the products they use on their skin. At Beautycounter, you’ll find a wealth of empowering information about how to make the world healthier, along with products you can trust. beautycounter.com

The popular British luxury accessories brand, Jimmy Choo, known for its sky-high heels, opened a 2,000-square-foot store at 33 Newtown Lane in East Hampton over Memorial Day weekend. Despite the brand’s reputation as a celebrity favorite, this location marks Jimmy Choo’s first Hamptons retail location. Today, Jimmy Choo encompasses a complete luxury accessories brand. Women’s shoes remain the core of the products offered, alongside handbags, small leather goods, scarves, sunglasses, eyewear, belts, fragrance and men’s shoes. jimmychoo.com

For more than 60 years, luxury brand Lladró has developed unique products in porcelain at its renowned factory in Valencia, Spain. Skilled sculptors and artisans design each piece with meticulous attention to detail using a process that combines authentic, ancient handcrafting techniques with the brand’s own distinct colors. Lladró has brought its line of highly crafted porcelain lighting, sculpture and home accessories to the brand’s pop-up storefront on Jobs Lane in Southampton. The pop-up showcases the latest designs from Lladró’s home décor, updated figurines, Light & Scent and high porcelain series. 66 Jobs Lane, Southampton. lladro.com

Suhru Wines, a family run winery established in 2008 by owner Susan Hearn, celebrated its 10th anniversary by opening a Tasting House at 28735 Main Road in Cutchogue. The Tasting House allows guests to enjoy the complete library of Suhru Wines and T’Jara Vineyards wines while relaxing among modern design and beach-inspired decor. Tastings, flights, glasses and bottles are offered Thursday–Monday, noon–6 p.m., alongside a selection of small plates available for delivery from neighboring restaurant Touch of Venice. suhruwines.com

The Blue Carreon Home line, now available in its first U.S. location in East Hampton, is inspired by classic shapes rendered in timeless materials such as stone, shell, shagreen and brass. Visit the shop for the finest selection of home decor and gift ideas and consult with Blue Carreon himself for your decorating needs. Artisans in the Philippines handcraft every single Blue Carreon Home product. The brand’s collections include occasional furniture, decorative accents, objects and home accessories based on the design philosophy of modern elegance. 74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-907-4158, bluecarreonhome.myshopify.com

The Lyzon Hat Shop in Hampton Bays will officially open Saturday, June 30 as a museum in honor of owner and hat designer Walter King, who maintained the shop for nearly 80 years. From 11 a.m.–3 p.m., families will be able to view some of the hats—each unique and never duplicated—King made. The building itself was donated to the Hampton Bays Historical Society in 2007 and sat on steel beams for several years after being moved across Montauk Highway. southamptontownny.gov/953/lyzon-hat-shop