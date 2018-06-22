North Fork Event Highlights: June 22–25, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, June 22–25.

EDITOR’S PICK

Farm to Table Benefit Dinner

June 23, 6:30 p.m.

Sylvester Manor celebrates its 7th annual Farm to Table Benefit Dinner. Enjoy a phenomenal culinary experience featuring Sylvester Manor’s meats and farm produce and dance the night away with music that will have the whole crowd on their feet. Tickets $750.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

The Tom Harrell Quartet

June 22, 7 p.m.

Harrell is a trumpeter and composer known for his lyrical compositions and full, round tone. He is one of the jazz world’s more respected mainstream trumpeters, with a discography of over 280 recordings and a career that spans more than five decades. Tickets $40.

Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

Mattituck Madness Fishing Tournament

June 23, 5:30 a.m.

Reel in the biggest fluke and striped bass in Mattituck Bay and the Long Island Sound to take home a trophy. A portion of proceeds benefits Cornell Cooperative of Suffolk County’s F.I.S.H Initiative. $200 per boat. $30 for after party at Strong’s Water Club at 6 p.m.

Strong’s Water Club, 2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-4770, strongsmarine.com

Craft Artist Showcase

June 24, 1 p.m.

This special showcase features Corinne Lavinio’s Long Island photography collection East End Light as themed crafts including jewelry, coasters, totes, paperweights and more. Stop by and meet the artist, see her crafts and learn about her creative process. Free.

North Fork Craft Gallery, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-886-2888, northforkcraftgallery.com

RBG Screening with Q&A

June 25, 7 p.m.

Through intimate interviews and unprecedented access to Ginsburg’s life outside the court, directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West tell the electric story of Ginsburg’s consuming love affairs with both the Constitution and her beloved husband Marty. The screening is followed by a Q&A with Director Julie Cohen. Tickets $7.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. portjeffdocumentaryseries.com