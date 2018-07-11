Dan's North ForkEvents

Inaugural 2018 Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork in Pictures

Perfect weather, breathtaking views and delectable courses from the North Fork's best.

Barbara Lassen July 11, 2018

    North Fork Table & Inn chef and the night's honoree Claudia Fleming

    Barbara Lassen
    North Fork Table & Inn chef and the night's honoree Claudia Fleming

    The Halyard at Sound View

    Barbara Lassen
    The Halyard at Sound View

    Nothing beats outdoor dining on the water

    Barbara Lassen
    Nothing beats outdoor dining on the water

    Another fabulous view at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport

    Barbara Lassen
    Another fabulous view at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport

    Noel Alexander, Yasmin Ngala-El

    Barbara Lassen
    Noel Alexander, Yasmin Ngala-El

    Chef Bruce Miller of The Halyard

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Bruce Miller of The Halyard

    Grace & Grit, Stephanie Pincar-Coleman, Jennilee Morris, Jess Morris

    Barbara Lassen
    Grace & Grit, Stephanie Pincar-Coleman, Jennilee Morris, Jess Morris

    The Halyard at Sound View team members: Food and Beverage Director Matthew Wilkens, Food and Beverage Admin. Mgr. Pamela Heiman, Director of Operations Michele Hamilton, Restaurant Consultant Brendan Hamilton

    Barbara Lassen
    The Halyard at Sound View team members: Food and Beverage Director Matthew Wilkens, Food and Beverage Admin. Mgr. Pamela Heiman, Director of Operations Michele Hamilton, Restaurant Consultant Brendan Hamilton

    Lauren Lombardi of Lombardi's Market Love Lane

    Barbara Lassen
    Lauren Lombardi of Lombardi's Market Love Lane

    Bill Petratos, Robert Pearce of Paraco

    Barbara Lassen
    Bill Petratos, Robert Pearce of Paraco

    Chef Tom Schaudel of aMano discusses the ingredients in his delectable chilled corn soup with blue claw crab, brioche crouton and black truffle dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Tom Schaudel of aMano discusses the ingredients in his delectable chilled corn soup with blue claw crab, brioche crouton and black truffle dish

    Giovanni Borghese, Nicolette Kelley

    Barbara Lassen
    Giovanni Borghese, Nicolette Kelley

    Kathy, Jennifer and Joseph Petrocelli

    Barbara Lassen
    Kathy, Jennifer and Joseph Petrocelli

    Chef Noah Schwarts presents his local fluke crudo course to guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Noah Schwarts presents his local fluke crudo course to guests

    Chef Steve Amaral, Chef Matthew Boudreau

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Steve Amaral, Chef Matthew Boudreau

    PawPaw Chef Taylor Knapp

    Barbara Lassen
    PawPaw Chef Taylor Knapp

    Jess Morris of Grace & Grit

    Barbara Lassen
    Jess Morris of Grace & Grit

    Paul Maus, Pat Maus, Stephanie Bitis, guest

    Barbara Lassen
    Paul Maus, Pat Maus, Stephanie Bitis, guest

    Custom chocolates prepared by Chef Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate & Co.

    Barbara Lassen
    Custom chocolates prepared by Chef Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate & Co.

    Chef Robby Beaver of The Frisky Oyster

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Robby Beaver of The Frisky Oyster

    Tasting delight from The Frisky Oyster

    Barbara Lassen
    Tasting delight from The Frisky Oyster

    Fresh oysters were served during cocktail hour

    Barbara Lassen
    Fresh oysters were served during cocktail hour

    Delicious food

    Barbara Lassen
    Delicious food

    Dan's Hamptons Media COO and Editorial Director Eric Feil and CEO Steven McKenna

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Hamptons Media COO and Editorial Director Eric Feil and CEO Steven McKenna

    Chilled corn soup

    Barbara Lassen
    Chilled corn soup

    Sunset at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport

    Barbara Lassen
    Sunset at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport

    As always, Bai was in the house!

    Barbara Lassen
    As always, Bai was in the house!

    Kitchen preparations

    Barbara Lassen
    Kitchen preparations

    Kitchen preparations

    Barbara Lassen
    Kitchen preparations

    North Fork Table & Inn chef Stephan Bogardus

    Barbara Lassen
    North Fork Table & Inn chef Stephan Bogardus

    The table is set!

    Barbara Lassen
    The table is set!

    Aperol's orange cocktails always look striking at summer parties

    Barbara Lassen
    Aperol's orange cocktails always look striking at summer parties

    Anna de Codorniu Brut Rose

    Barbara Lassen
    Anna de Codorniu Brut Rose

    Chef Robby Beaver of The Frisky Oyster

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Robby Beaver of The Frisky Oyster

    Main Road Biscuit Co. offerings

    Barbara Lassen
    Main Road Biscuit Co. offerings

    What's this beautiful creation?

    Barbara Lassen
    What's this beautiful creation?

    Kevin Wood and family

    Barbara Lassen
    Kevin Wood and family
    Barbara Lassen

    The Grace & Grit team

    Barbara Lassen
    The Grace & Grit team

    Grace & Grit tasting bite

    Barbara Lassen
    Grace & Grit tasting bite

    Diners enjoy the view

    Barbara Lassen
    Diners enjoy the view

    Cathy Drenckhahn and Elizabeth Greco of Koppert Kress

    Barbara Lassen
    Cathy Drenckhahn and Elizabeth Greco of Koppert Kress

    Peconic Escargot Taco

    Barbara Lassen
    Peconic Escargot Taco

    Bai at the bar

    Barbara Lassen
    Bai at the bar

    Katelyn Knapp of Peconic Escargot

    Barbara Lassen
    Katelyn Knapp of Peconic Escargot

    It's not a party without fresh oysters

    Barbara Lassen
    It's not a party without fresh oysters

    Shucking fresh oysters during cocktail hour

    Barbara Lassen
    Shucking fresh oysters during cocktail hour

    Roy Daleo of Avenieu Brands, Hannah Sims with Bai

    Barbara Lassen
    Roy Daleo of Avenieu Brands, Hannah Sims with Bai

    Live entertainment in the piano bar

    Barbara Lassen
    Live entertainment in the piano bar

    Monica Horn with Pret'a-Fleur

    Barbara Lassen
    Monica Horn with Pret'a-Fleur

    Metalsmith James DeMartis, Gabrielle Brooks

    Barbara Lassen
    Metalsmith James DeMartis, Gabrielle Brooks

    The Frisky Oyster serving guests

    Barbara Lassen
    The Frisky Oyster serving guests

    Ashley and David Alvillar, Betty Richardson

    Barbara Lassen
    Ashley and David Alvillar, Betty Richardson

    PawPaw's Chef Taylor Knapp

    Barbara Lassen
    PawPaw's Chef Taylor Knapp

    Linda Slezak, Henry Feldman

    Barbara Lassen
    Linda Slezak, Henry Feldman

    Yummy tasting bites

    Barbara Lassen
    Yummy tasting bites

    Another delicious bite

    Barbara Lassen
    Another delicious bite

    Guests revel in the night's dinner

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests revel in the night's dinner

    North Fork Table & Inn Chef Stephan Bogardus gives his mentor and friend, Chef Claudia Fleming, a huge hug after presenting her with a special award

    Barbara Lassen
    North Fork Table & Inn Chef Stephan Bogardus gives his mentor and friend, Chef Claudia Fleming, a huge hug after presenting her with a special award

    Pat and Paul Maus enjoy dessert

    Barbara Lassen
    Pat and Paul Maus enjoy dessert

    Dessert compliments of Lombardi's Market Love Lane

    Barbara Lassen
    Dessert compliments of Lombardi's Market Love Lane

    Maria and Chris Carrera

    Barbara Lassen
    Maria and Chris Carrera

    Chef Noah Schwartz and Steve Amaral

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Noah Schwartz and Steve Amaral

    Andrea Murillo and Rachel Cronemeyer Flatley

    Barbara Lassen
    Andrea Murillo and Rachel Cronemeyer Flatley

    Rachel Cronemeyer Flatley created a delicious almond brown butter cake with Really Good TM raspberry jam

    Barbara Lassen
    Rachel Cronemeyer Flatley created a delicious almond brown butter cake with Really Good TM raspberry jam

    The Halyard at Sound View team members: Food & Beverage Director Matthew Wilkens, Restaurant Consultant Brendan Hamilton

    Barbara Lassen
    The Halyard at Sound View team members: Food & Beverage Director Matthew Wilkens, Restaurant Consultant Brendan Hamilton

    The Halyard at Sound View Food & Beverage Director Matthew Wilkens and General Manager Teach Scott Mayer

    Barbara Lassen
    The Halyard at Sound View Food & Beverage Director Matthew Wilkens and General Manager Teach Scott Mayer

    North Fork Table & Inn Chef Stephan Bogardus, Chef and Honoree Claudia Fleming

    Barbara Lassen
    North Fork Table & Inn Chef Stephan Bogardus, Chef and Honoree Claudia Fleming

    Giovanni Borghese discussing Costello di Borghese's Reserve Pinot Noir 2015 which was paired with the course prepared by Chef Stoehan Bogardus of The North Fork Table & Inn

    Barbara Lassen
    Giovanni Borghese discussing Costello di Borghese's Reserve Pinot Noir 2015 which was paired with the course prepared by Chef Stoehan Bogardus of The North Fork Table & Inn

    Chef Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate & Co. enjoying one of his delectable treats

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate & Co. enjoying one of his delectable treats

    Agency 21 Donny Evans, Chef Bruce Miller of The Halyard

    Barbara Lassen
    Agency 21 Donny Evans, Chef Bruce Miller of The Halyard

    Sitting down to eat

    Barbara Lassen
    Sitting down to eat

    Chef Matty Boudreau of The Preston House & Hotel

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Matty Boudreau of The Preston House & Hotel

    Preston House & Hotel Chef Matty Boudreau with Dan's Hamptons Media COO Eric Feil

    Barbara Lassen
    Preston House & Hotel Chef Matty Boudreau with Dan's Hamptons Media COO Eric Feil

    Enjoying dinner

    Barbara Lassen
    Enjoying dinner

    Roy Daleo of Avenieu Brands, Anna de Codorniu

    Barbara Lassen
    Roy Daleo of Avenieu Brands, Anna de Codorniu

    GM of The Halyard at Sound View, Teach Scott Mayer, with Helen Patrikis

    Barbara Lassen
    GM of The Halyard at Sound View, Teach Scott Mayer, with Helen Patrikis

    Food prep

    Barbara Lassen
    Food prep

    GM of The Halyard at Sound View, Teach Scott Mayer

    Barbara Lassen
    GM of The Halyard at Sound View, Teach Scott Mayer

    Another delicious course

    Barbara Lassen
    Another delicious course

    Guests enjoy the outdoor dining experience

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoy the outdoor dining experience

    Good times were had by all

    Barbara Lassen
    Good times were had by all

    Joe Ronson, Susan Elman

    Barbara Lassen
    Joe Ronson, Susan Elman

    Andy and Shelley Stoppelmann

    Barbara Lassen
    Andy and Shelley Stoppelmann

    Anne Curran, Shelley Stoppelmann

    Barbara Lassen
    Anne Curran, Shelley Stoppelmann

    Sunset at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport

    Barbara Lassen
    Sunset at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport

    Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner toasts the evening

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner toasts the evening

    Mary Mraz, guest, Claudia Fleming

    Barbara Lassen
    Mary Mraz, guest, Claudia Fleming

    John and Kathy Wehrs, Annette Horan, Dave Wehrs

    Barbara Lassen
    John and Kathy Wehrs, Annette Horan, Dave Wehrs

    John and Kathy Wehrs

    Barbara Lassen
    John and Kathy Wehrs

    Dining inside

    Barbara Lassen
    Dining inside

    Raff Ferraioli, Elizabeth Shumejda

    Barbara Lassen
    Raff Ferraioli, Elizabeth Shumejda

    Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner

    Billy and Jan Bennett, Debbie Pearce

    Barbara Lassen
    Billy and Jan Bennett, Debbie Pearce

    Bill and Yvonne Petratos

    Barbara Lassen
    Bill and Yvonne Petratos

    Israel Mondes served fresh oysters to guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Israel Mondes served fresh oysters to guests

    Dan's Papers Chris Sandstrom, Agency 21 Jordan

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Papers Chris Sandstrom, Agency 21 Jordan

    Nicole Roccaro, Andrea Zenewitz, JoAnn Zenewitz

    Barbara Lassen
    Nicole Roccaro, Andrea Zenewitz, JoAnn Zenewitz

    The inaugural Dan’s Chefs of The North Fork was held at The Halyard in Greenport, one of the most desired locations on the North Fork on Saturday, July 7. The perfect weather, breathtaking views and delectable courses paired with wine created a memorable experience for all who attended.

    Vaunted North Fork Table & Inn chef, cookbook author and James Beard Foundation Award Winner for Outstanding Pastry Chef Claudia Fleming was honored for her contributions to the culinary world. Fleming’s fellow North Fork chefs helped make this dinner the ultimate celebration of North Fork wine and cuisine.

    Delicious desserts were a perfect end to an epic evening.

    Dan’s Taste of Summer has just begun! Ticket remain for Dan’s GrillHampton and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks at Fairview Farm at Mecox in Bridgehampton on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21; and Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta at Gurney’s Montauk on Saturday, August 4.

    Find tickets and info on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events at DansTasteofSummer.com.

