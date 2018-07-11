Inaugural 2018 Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork in Pictures

The inaugural Dan’s Chefs of The North Fork was held at The Halyard in Greenport, one of the most desired locations on the North Fork on Saturday, July 7. The perfect weather, breathtaking views and delectable courses paired with wine created a memorable experience for all who attended.

Vaunted North Fork Table & Inn chef, cookbook author and James Beard Foundation Award Winner for Outstanding Pastry Chef Claudia Fleming was honored for her contributions to the culinary world. Fleming’s fellow North Fork chefs helped make this dinner the ultimate celebration of North Fork wine and cuisine.

Delicious desserts were a perfect end to an epic evening.

Dan’s Taste of Summer has just begun! Ticket remain for Dan’s GrillHampton and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks at Fairview Farm at Mecox in Bridgehampton on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21; and Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta at Gurney’s Montauk on Saturday, August 4.

