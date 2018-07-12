Hamptons Event Highlights: July 13–15, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, July 13–15.

EDITOR’S PICK

Art in the Park

July 14–15, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The Southampton Artists Association’s 18th annual outdoor exhibition features the work of 40 Long Island artists in beautiful Agawam Park. Paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastel will be available for purchase, as will photography, sculpture, collage and mixed media works.

Southampton Artists Association members will display and sell their framed and bin artwork in a separate tent. The festivities also include a caricaturist and a Boy Scouts bake sale. Admission is free.

Agawam Park, 23 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-7432, southamptonartists.org

House & Garden Tour

July 13, 10 a.m.

The Westhampton Garden Club hosts their biennial tour of five lovely homes and gardens, along with a beautifully restored historic landmark. Enjoy poolside refreshments at one of the homes, shop boutiques on the porch of the Westhampton Country Club and then stay for a delicious lunch. Tickets $75, lunch is an additional $40.

Westhampton, Register for addresses. westhamptongardenclub.org

Equality Matters in the Hamptons

July 13, 6 p.m.

It’s time to have an open dialogue about race and segregation with Khalil Gibran Muhammad, moderated by Ken Miller. Muhammad is a professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and author of The Condemnation of Blackness. Free, but seats must be reserved in advance.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4050, guildhall.org

SoFo Summer Gala

July 14, 7 p.m.

The South Fork Natural History Museum’s most exciting benefit of the year features local food and drink, a charity auction with guest auctioneers Gerry Curatola and Ann Liguori, and a concert by the Nancy Atlas Project. A pre-event VIP cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m. Tickets $450, 30 and younger $275, VIP $1,300.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org/summer-gala

Wild Night for Wildlife

July 14, 7 p.m.

The benefit gala features substantial hors d’oeuvres by Justin’s Chop Shop, wine from Martha Clara Vineyards, beer by Montauk Brewing Company, live music by Noiz, auctions and a chance to meet some of the resident animals up close. A private VIP reception will be held at 6 p.m. for individuals contributing $750 or more. Tickets $195.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Lighthouse Triathlon

July 15, 6:30 a.m.

Now in its second year, the Lighthouse Triathlon is one of the most scenic triathlons on the South Fork. It begins with a half-mile walk to Gin Beach where racers will then swim point to point for another half-mile. Next is a 14-mile bike ride through Montauk and around Gosman’s Dock. After that, a 3.1 mile-run takes place, ending at Montauk Point Lighthouse. Registration $135.

Montauk Lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. eventpowerli.com/lighthouse-triathlon