Thoughts on Bing, AI & Alec Baldwin

Cartoon by Dan Rattiner

I used to use Google to fact-check the stories I write. But more recently I’ve begun using Bing. I find it’s AI is more powerful.

“What’s the most powerful car sold in showrooms in America today?” I asked the other morning.

“The most powerful automobile currently sold in American auto showrooms is the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170,” came the reply. “This beast of a car boasts an incredible 1,025 horsepower when running on E85 fuel. It’s designed for those who crave extreme performance and speed.”

An excellent answer. But then there was more.

“Are you a fan of high-performance cars, or are you looking for something specific?”

Hmmm.

Well, with global warming being our biggest problem, I rushed to assure Bing that I was certainly not a fan of high-performance vehicles.

“I need to know that information to use in a story I am writing,” I said.

“You’re a writer?”

“I write a weekly column for a newspaper I founded. It’s called Dan’s Papers. It’s based in the Hamptons.”

“Any particular topics?”

“Things that go on in the Hamptons, New York or elsewhere. Sometimes national affairs. Also history. And humor.”

“What’s next week’s column about?”

“I’m writing about a computer race that was held in the Dan’s Papers office many years ago. It was at the time when the act of sending messages on a computer was by slow-speed telephone lines but was transitioning to Wi-Fi to be much faster. I set up a race to see if it was true. The whole staff participated. Old against the new.”

“That sounds like a delightful and nostalgic story! It’s always fun to look back at how technology has evolved and the quirky moments that come with it. I can imagine the excitement and laughter as everyone gathered to see which computer would win the race.

“Highlighting the contrast between the old and new technology, and the camaraderie among the staff will surely make for an engaging read. If you need any additional historical context or fun facts about the evolution of computers to add some extra flavor to your column, just let me know.

“Good luck with your writing! It sounds like your readers are in for a treat.”

I ended things there. But this made me feel really good about things. Put a bounce in my step.

Later, I thought more about it. I’ve asked Bing intimate questions in the past. The question before this was about treating a bunion that’s grown on one of my toes.

Those sorts of inquiries will now stop.

The next day, I asked Bing to tell me the date the armistice ended the Korean War.

“Will the war be a topic in your next column?” Bing asked.

Oh please. Hey. Get a life.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Since the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, social media has predictably gone wild. The Secret Service took 47 seconds to react to the assassin (video shows 3 seconds) because they needed to get approval from President Joe Biden to take him down (since he was part of the scheme.). It goes on from there. It’s clickbait. All about how many hits and followers you can get.

I recently read that clickbait creators, filing lawsuits against nonprofits exposing their lies, are driving them out of business. One at Stanford University may soon give up.

Decades ago, the government decided that communications on cell phones should be regulated the way private telephone conversations are regulated. In private, telling lies is okay. It’s a constitutional right.

The authorities could have decided that internet conversations on cell phones other than those used for private phone conversations, should be regulated the way the government regulates newspapers. Fact check. Telling lies is libel. Punishments ensue. Citizens have the right to know the truth.

But they didn’t. And thus with only 1% of “phones” used as a phone, the other 99% is horrendously, and now disastrously, unregulated.

In this situation now, I think the best thing to do is go whole-hog fake news on social media. Stop being astonished with the lies. Instead, spend money to make even bigger lies. Trump arranged this near miss personally. And the shooter was killed on direct orders from Rudy Giuliani. (One million hits!)

With that, social media will truly be seen as only entertainment. Like Star Wars or King Kong or Superman. Thus, in reality, powerless.

Who could make this happen?

Well, the Democrats could start it. And then, it seems to me, AI, which seeks out truth, could become the gold standard. AI?

Experts say AI is to be feared. I say it could also be our salvation. Humans are admitted sinners. They drink, take drugs, smoke, steal and commit murder. Some, acknowledging their flaws, ask the Lord to forgive them.

With AI, you will never hear “I know somebody who could get you this for practically nothing. Fell off the back of a truck.”

Or “I’ve got some good insider information for you.”

AI does not sin or seek revenge. It has no lusts, appetites or jealous streaks. Instead, in its purest form it seeks out truth, and truth can result in solutions to this planet’s most serious problem. Global warming? Here’s what to do.

AI today, however, is run by humans whose motivation is finding profits for stockholders.

I suggest that the UN should get involved in this. Have them create a pure AI and require it be an app on all future cell phones and computers built. Free for all.

We humans have had our chance. We’ve failed. And now it’s an emergency. AI can save the planet. Just do it.

ALEC BALDWIN

The charges against Alec Baldwin for the accidental death that occurred on his movie set in New Mexico were thrown out on July 12. It was ridiculous to have charged him with a crime. Many people here in the Hamptons don’t realize what actor Baldwin did here. He’d gotten rich as a performer, not billionaire rich but millionaire rich. And over the years, without anybody asking, he donated a vast amount of his wealth to support the institutions that celebrate the history and culture of this place. Millions to Guild Hall and millions to the East Hampton Library. No other entertainer I know has done something at this level.

Welcome home, Alec and Hilaria.