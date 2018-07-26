Hamptons Event Highlights: July 27–28, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, July 27–28.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Clothesline Art Sale

July 28, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

This has been one of the most beloved Hamptons art traditions since its inception in 1946. Each year, more than 400 artists participate, filling the walls and grounds of Guild Hall with their paintings, drawings and prints, all of which are for sale.

The sale kicks off with a preview cocktail party on Friday, July 27 at 5 p.m. Tickets to the party are $100. Works range in price from $75–$2,200, with all proceeds split 50/50 between the artist and Guild Hall’s year-round programming.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Ashtanga Yoga Session & Talk

July 27, 9 a.m.

Eddie Stern will lead the class and discuss the underlying neurophysiological mechanisms that contribute to an effective yoga practice. Ashtanga Yoga is a dynamic variation that focuses on linking breath in movement within traditional yoga postures. All levels are welcome. Bring your own mat. Registration $35.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Friday on the Porch

July 27, 5 p.m.

David Lys, president of the Amagansett Life Saving and Coast Guard Station Society, leads a discussion about the evolution of the U.S. Life Saving Station into the modern day Coast Guard using photos of the local stations and the men who protected our shores. Admission $20. Wine, cheese and other snacks included.

Annie Cooper Boyd House, 174 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-5092, sagharborhistorical.org

Leiber Collection Memorial Celebration

July 28, 2 p.m.

Celebrate the lives and works of Judith and Gerson Leiber. The featured program begins at 4 p.m., but guests are invited to come as early as 2 p.m. and partake in iced tea and hors d’oeuvres while exploring the gardens and the museum’s newest exhibition, “A Marriage of True Minds Remembered.” Registration required.

The Leiber Collection, 446 Old Stone Highway, Springs. 631-329-3288, leibercollection.org

An Evening of Enchantment

July 28, 6:30 p.m.

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation fundraising gala is hosted by Jean Shafiroff, with Antiques Roadshow appraiser Nicholas Dawes as the live auction Master of Ceremonies. The event features entertainment by illusionist & mentalist Alex Voz, cuisine by Jean-Georges, music by DJ Double S Productions, a photo booth and more. Tickets $600.

Topping Rose House, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. ellenhermanson.org