1930s-Era Jack’s Shack Returns to Sound View Greenport

Jack Levin’s beach concession stand was one of the Southold’s biggest attractions post-World War II, and now it’s returning to its rightful place at Sound View Greenport.

After returning from his military service in the U.S. Army during World War II, Greenport’s late Jack Levin obtained the lease to operate his very own snack shack. He named the tiny concession stand beside the Long Island Sound Jack’s Shack, thus beginning his career as a business owner and entrepreneur.

After the shack popularized, Levin began building the Terrace Cottage Colony and Sound Shore Motel (now Sound View Greenport) in 1953 with 13 units. After expanding the inn for a few years, Levin bought Soundview Restaurant in the late ’60s, adding the well-loved piano bar and Gold Room to the original structure. Levin was thought to be Greenport’s oldest resident until he died at the age of 105 in 2014.

Now, the Sound View is reviving Levin’s iconic shack and moving it poolside for hotel guests to enjoy. Shack-goers can relive the spirit of the original shack via classic American fare and a festive vibe while taking full advantage of the pool, the Sound and the sand. Meals at Jack’s Shack are laid-back and don’t require more than a swimsuit, some sunblock and the ability to unwind.

The concession stand is now open for business and serves a casual menu that includes a classic lobster roll, turkey club and curried chicken salad wrap along with boozy popsicles.

Alongside the opening, the hotel is hosting poolside programming such as Music & the Moon, a screening of classical music performances through Medici.tv and Strawberry Fields, a Friday evening gathering where guests can listen to a summer rock playlist and watch the sunset. They’ve also organized Bingo by the Sound, hosted by colorful North Fork personalities, and children’s swim lessons.



For more information, visit soundviewgreenport.com or call 631-477-1910.