Meet the Cast of ‘Memphis’ at The Gateway Playhouse

The play runs in Bellport through this Saturday, July 21.

TheNVJN July 17, 2018

Rock ’n’ roll sensation Memphis is currently rocking The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport through this Saturday, July 21.

The original Broadway musical earned four Tony Awards, including for Best Musical. Watch this video from National Video Journalist Network, TheNVJN, to meet the cast, including Josh Canfield, Moeisha McGill, Melvin Abston, DeMone, and Leslie Alexander.

As explained in our recent review of Memphis:

Starting with the raw and real ballad “Underground” we’re taken back in time to 1950s Tennessee, where people were referred to as black or white and segregation was the norm. The underground “black” club, owned by Delray Jones (Melvin Abston), where his sister Felicia Farrell (Moeisha McGill) headlines, is the place that this tale of love, rock ’n’ roll and revolution begins.

Memphis continues The Gateway’s tradition of bringing the best of Broadway to Long Island.

Visit thegateway.org for tickets and info.

