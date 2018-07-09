Michael J. Fox Plans ‘Back to the Future’ Cast Reunion at Fan Expo Canada

With Niagra Falls falling on the border of New York and Canada, many locals have already explored some of what our northern neighbor has to offer. For those who haven’t, it’s time to renew your passport.

Tickets are now on sale for Fan Expo Canada, a four-day convention celebrating fandoms big and small, that includes celebrity appearances from popular movie, television show and anime stars. This year’s event runs Thursday, August 30 through Sunday, September 2 and features Quogue resident Michael J. Fox, along with fellow Back to the Future actors Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson. The East End icon will appear on Friday and Saturday for autographs and photos (costing fans roughly $200 a pop), with a special presentation and evening with the cast planned for Friday.

Back to the Future isn’t the only classic movie getting a cast reunion. The Princess Bride alumni Cary Elwes, Chris Sarandon and Wallace Shawn all plan to make appearances at this “inconceivable” expo, as do Jason “Aquaman” Momoa of DC Justice League and Peter “Chewbacca” Mayhem from the original Star Wars.

Cult-favorite actor Jeff Goldblum of Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarock will conduct an interactive pop culture Q&A. Star Trek legend William Shatner will beam down to meet fans on Friday and Saturday, along with Evangeline Lily of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Jennifer Morrison of Once Upon a Time and Karen Gillan of Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Other classic television actors include Lucy Lawless and Renee O’Connor from Xena: Warrior Princess, Richard Dean Anderson of MacGyver and Stargate SG-1, Joe Keery of Stanger Things, Robin Lord Taylor of Gotham, Tom Payne and Austin Amelio of The Walking Dead and Mark Sheppard from Supernatural.

The four main voice actors of Steven Universe will be present throughout the weekend, as will recognizable voice talents from Fairy Tale, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop and Voltron. Many popular YouTubers will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for photos, including Tobuscus, Lasercorn, Sohinki and Jessica Nigri.

To learn more about Fan Expo Canada and how to meet Fox or one of the countless other celebrities who will be in attendance, visit fanexpocanada.com.