New Tarantino Film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Casts Pitt, DiCaprio

Director Quentin Tarantino is known for his action-packed, swear laden films that have given him an unparalleled reputation in Hollywood. The Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill creator is iconic in his combined use of satire, sweeping dialogue, aestheticized violence, references to pop culture and interesting soundtracks from other eras.

His newest venture, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, tells the story of former Western TV star Rick Dalton, played by Montauker Leonardo DiCaprio, striving to make it in Tinseltown alongside close friend and longtime stunt double Cliff Booth, portrayed by Brad Pitt. The star-studded picture will also include Al Pacino as Dalton’s agent Marvin Shwarz and Margot Robbie as Dalton’s neighbor and Valley of the Dolls actress Sharon Tate. In the ensemble cast, we’ll see Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.

DiCaprio posted a picture to Instagram on Wednesday of him and Pitt in costume for the film with the caption “First Look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood,” giving us a glimpse into the rugged-yet-glamorous air of their characters. The film will be Tarantino’s ninth feature, opening August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Manson-LaBianca murders and the day after Sharon Tate was killed by Charles Manson’s followers.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood doesn’t focus exclusively on the Manson drama, instead it weaves together different dialogues and stories at once, much like the 1994 hit, Pulp Fiction. According to Time, Tarantino claims that the film is “probably the closest to Pulp Fiction” of all his previous work.

Dakota Fanning will be playing Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, who was not involved in the Manson-LaBianca murders but is best known for attempting to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford in 1975. This opens even more opportunity for varying stories and timelines just in terms of Charles Manson’s cult following.

We have over a year before this film comes out, but one can’t help but buzz with anticipation over what will hopefully be another Quentin Tarantino classic.