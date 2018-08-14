Enjoy Dan’s Best Ice Cream on National Creamsicle Day

When 11-year-old Frank Epperson created the Epsicle in 1905, he could’ve never anticipated that his invention would spawn a holiday to commemorate it for years to come. But that’s what National Creamsicle Day does on August 14 every year, sort of.

Technically, his original creation involved a soda that froze to a stick overnight, leading him to start his own business and experiment with fruit-flavored variants as well. He later sold his company, called Popsicle, to Unilever, who expanded the concept to create the Creamsicle (ice cream pop covered in flavored ice) and Fudgsicle (chocolate-flavored pop).

Fun fact: the official term for what most would call a “popsicle” is actually “ice pop.” Popsicle, Creamsicle and Fudgsicle are all brandnames. This phenomenon of a brand being used as the general term for a product is commonly encountered with the likes of tissues (Kleenex), adhesive bandages (Band-Aid) and shapewear (Spanx).

Right now on the East End, you can nearly hear the sun sizzling, beating down on locals and tourists alike. You can smell the heat, or maybe that’s just the smell of sunscreen. Either way, you can beat the heat with Dan’s Best of the Best Ice Cream in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Grab an ice pop, Creamsicle or ice cream cone and enjoy!

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Shock Ice Cream

99 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

631-288-2522, facebook.com/shockicecream

Gold

Carvel

73 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-8145, carvel.com/ny/hampton-bays

Silver

Bay Burger

1742 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-899-3915, bayburger.com

Bronze

Big Olaf

8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-7505

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Magic Fountain

9825 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4908, magicfountainlongisland.com

Gold

Snowflake

1148 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Silver

63 South Chill Street

Available at Greenport Farmers Market, 216 Front Street, Greenport

631-766-4064, 63southchillstreet.com

Bronze (tie)

Yogurt Expressions

13175 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7954, yogurtexpressions.com

Bronze (tie)

Dari-land Ice Cream

51 Main Road, Riverhead

631-727-0220, dari-land.hub.biz