Hamptons Event Highlights: August 10–12, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, August 10–12, 2018.

EDITOR’S PICK

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival

August 10, 6 p.m.

For what would’ve been Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday, Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival (BCMF) pairs his iconic music with that of his great friend and mentor, Aaron Copland. Both were children of immigrants who went on to profoundly influence and shape American culture.

The superb baritone Nathan Gunn joins BCMF musicians to honor this milestone. The event begins on the beautiful grounds of the Channing Sculpture Garden for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., with the concert following at 7 p.m. Reserved seating $175. GA $125.

Channing Daughters Winery, 1927 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton. bcmf.org

Guild Hall Summer Gala

August 10, 5 p.m.

The exciting evening begins with a preview of the Ellsworth Kelly exhibition at 5 p.m., then continues at a private location just a short distance from Guild Hall with cocktails, dinner, dancing and a live auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets $1,400. Cocktails only $500.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Be Our Guest: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

August 10, 6 p.m

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) is throwing a benefit cocktail reception with entertainment by America’s Got Talent magician and Oz Knows host Oz Pearlman. A private dinner immediately follows. Dinner tickets $300. Cocktails only $200.

Private Residence, Register for Address. 631-288-2350 ext. 117, whbpac.org

Southampton Antique Auto Show

August 11, 10 a.m.

A variety of beautifully restored vintage automobiles from the 1910s through the ’70s will be on display courtesy of some of Long Island’s premier car collectors. The Southampton Fire Department’s antique firetruck will also be on view. Explore the rich heritage of the cars we drive every day. Admission $5.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

East Hampton Library’s Authors Night

August 11, 5 p.m.

Enjoy fabulous hors d’oeuvres and wine under the tent while meeting your favorite authors, buying their books and having them signed. The most recent titles for each author will be available for purchase at the event. This lavish fundraiser benefits the East Hampton Library. Tickets $100, available at the door.

Authors Night Tent, 555 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. authorsnight.org

Strides for Life

August 12, 8:45 a.m.

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation will host its Thirteenth Annual Strides for Life. The event will include a three-mile run/walk and 50-yard dash for children around Lake Agawam. Participants will include professional runners, first-timers, teams, families and children. Registration $55, children $25.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. lungcancerresearchfoundation.org